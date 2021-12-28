Delay in PCR results appears to clear after derailing festive plans across Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

The agonising wait for PCR test results across Tayside and Fife has caused disruption for many over the festive period.

Despite the anxious wait some have experienced, the bottleneck appears to be starting to clear – for some at least.

As we reported, Dundonians who took tests at Dudhope Castle test site on December 23 came forward to highlight they were still waiting days afterwards.

The story has prompted others to tell of similar issues at that site.

It also emerged people across Tayside and Fife had fallen foul of delays from other test sites with some reporting on social media of delays of up to five days.

Those affected have missed out on the chance to see loved ones as they were forced into isolation, ruining Christmas plans.

One concerned local even feared her results have been “lost”, although the Scottish Government said it was not aware of any tests having gone missing.

Results through at last

But now there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel with results starting to filter through for some of those affected.

One woman from Fife, who didn’t want to be named, said she and her husband had their tests on December 23 and had to wait until the evening of the 27 for their results.

“We used the drive-in site at Cowdenbeath and were told it would be 24 to 48 hours for the results. I called 119 four times to chase it and finally on the evening of the 27 we got the results.”

A Dundee woman, who was tested on December 23 at Dudhope and also wished to remain anonymous, adds: “I got my results late in the afternoon of December 27. This was after a call to 119 who told me they’d ‘escalate it’.

“When I asked where the results/tests were, I was told she didn’t know and they might not be found.”

‘Not aware of any issues’

The Scottish Government said anyone who is concerned about their test results should phone the helpline number.

They explain: “We are not aware of any issues with test results being lost.

“Some tests – such as postal tests – can take longer than others to get to labs for processing, but we aim to communicate test results from physical test sites within 48 hours.

“If you have not received your result within 72 hours, please phone the helpline on 119 for assistance.”