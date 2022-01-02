5 fitness trends to watch out for in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

For many of us, the pandemic transformed how we work out – with more emphasis on flexible training and taking care of body and soul.

In 2022, this will continue – as more of us seamlessly switch between at-home workouts and sessions in the gym.

But there’s also an emphasis on having fun with your workout, as seen in many of the fitness trends set to be big in 2022.

Let’s take a look…

1. Weighted hula hooping

The pandemic has seen us return to a whole range of childhood activities – just take a look at the boom of roller skating.

The latest nostalgic sport to add to your exercise routine is hula hooping – but perhaps not as you know it.

Weighted hula hooping takes your workout to the next level, challenging your core much more than it might have done when you hooped as a child.

It’s set to be hugely popular, with PureGym naming it the world’s fastest-growing fitness trend ahead of 2022.

It doesn’t just target your core though, as you can even make it into an arm workout too. The extra weight will mean you can feel your muscles for days afterwards!

2. HIRT

Move over HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), because HIRT – High Intensity Resistance Training – is set to be the next big thing.

This means short, intense bursts of resistance training – anything using weights. It could be barbell squats, deadlifts, shoulder presses – whatever you want on the day.

The aim is to really tire out your muscles and spike your heart rate, with short rests between each set.

It’s definitely a good one to squeeze in if you want maximum results in the shortest amount of time.

3. Reverse running

Bored of jogging forwards all the time? You might want to try reverse running – another fitness trend PureGym says is climbing in popularity.

This fitness trend originated in the Eighties but is seeing a resurgence, and it’s a great one to try because you don’t need any fancy kit or expensive gadgets.

You’ll be surprised how different running backwards feels to your traditional forwards jog.

It’s said to be easier on the joints, works your muscles in a different way, and is a real challenge for your coordination.

Of course, there’s a bit more jeopardy involved – just make sure you’re aware of what’s going on behind you, so you don’t accidentally run into anything, and be sensible!

4. VR fitness and gamercising!

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the predicted rise of virtual reality (VR) fitness – about as far from nostalgic childhood activities as you can get.

VR has been slowly but surely making its presence known in the fitness industry but previously it’s been too expensive and inaccessible for the average person.

That could be changing now.

It’s not just traditional fitness apps making their mark (although VR workouts like boxing, skiing are proving popular).

We’re also seeing the rise of ‘gamercising’ – VR apps making your workout into something fun, with lots of challenges and adventures along the way.

5. Surfing

Surfing made its debut as an Olympic sport at Tokyo 2020. This sparked a growing interest in what is an extremely cool activity.



It’s not the easiest sport to master as you’ll need lots of patience. And you’ll have to be prepared to fall down a lot.

But there’s nothing like catching the perfect wave, and it’s a full-body workout that will get your heart pumping and muscles toned.

Check out the local Wave Project to get started.