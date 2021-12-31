Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Local health experts recognised in this year’s honours list

By Cara Forrester
December 31 2021, 10.30pm
To go with story by Cara Forrester. New Years hons Picture shows; New Years hons. Fife . Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Two local experts who have made it their work to the improve the health of others have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

Dr Maggie Ellis of Monifeith and Professor John Forsythe from Perth were included alongside other recipients from various walks of life across Tayside and Fife.

Dr Ellis, of the School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of St Andrews, was given an MBE for her dedication to improving the lives of people with dementia.

She is one of three leading researchers from the University to be named this year.

The prestigious accolade has been awarded to Dr Ellis for services to dementia care and to the citizens of St Andrews.

She has dedicated a lifetime researching methods to help those with the degenerative condition, their families and professional caregivers.

Adaptive Interaction

Dr Ellis’s research concentrates on helping people living with advanced dementia to communicate.

Developed with her collaborator, Professor Arlene Astell of the University of Reading, ‘Adaptive Interaction’ focuses on developing meaningful ways to communicate with those who have lost speech.

Dr Ellis says: “Sometimes people living with advanced dementia who seem unable to communicate can in fact ‘talk’ to us in other ways.

“It is up to us to realise the potential and capabilities of individuals with advanced dementia and, through Adaptive Interaction, afford them re-entry onto the social world.”

Dr Ellis currently trains professional caregivers and family members to use these techniques to develop and maintain relationships with people who have advanced dementia.

In future, she hopes to focus on helping teenagers to interact with older people who have advanced dementia.

Dr Ellis also set up Dementia Friendly St Andrews in 2016 with an emphasis on taking research into practical use to provide help to those living with dementia.

Professor John Forsythe, transplant specialist.

Professor John Forsythe, OBE

Professor John Forsythe was awarded the accolade of OBE for services to transplant surgery and Covid-19.

Professor Forsythe is Medical Director of the Organ Donation and Transplantation (ODT) service.

Professor Forsythe, who hails from Perth, has led the ODT clinical team at the NHS Blood and Transplant service for seven years, but was due to stand down at the end of 2021.

He has had an illustrious career and was appointed as a Consultant Transplant Surgeon at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in 1995.

Prof Forsythe was due to stand down at the end of 2021.

Prior to this, he was a Consultant Surgeon with special interest in renal transplantation at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne.

Accolades and distinctions

Professor Forsythe has also held several committee appointments including:

  • Lead Clinician for Organ Donation and Transplantation in Scotland.
  • Chairman of the Scottish Donation and Transplant Group.
  • Chairman of the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs Advisory Committee to all four UK health ministers.

He is a Past President of the British Transplantation Society and remains Honorary President of the British Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics.

A prolific speaker, Professor Forsythe has been awarded a number of accolades and distinctions throughout the course of his career.

