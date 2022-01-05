Covid Scotland: How far we’ve come since last January’s lockdown – and what to expect next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: How far we’ve come since last January’s lockdown – and what to expect next

By Dawn Donaghey and Cara Forrester
January 5 2022, 7.33am Updated: January 5 2022, 1.35pm
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The dark days of January 2021 won’t be forgotten easily. As the Covid pandemic raged, the 5th of the month saw Scotland enter lockdown.

Health became the focus of our lives like never before. The ever-changing face of Covid; its impact on local lives and livelihoods; the rules; the vaccines; the passports; the constant debates. And the many, many questions in our ‘new normal’ world.

A year on, here’s a look back at the challenging year that was 2021.

And our predictions for health questions that will dominate 2022.

An empty high street in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, during lockdown in 2021
Kirkcaldy in lockdown on Tuesday January 5, 2021. Copyright Steve Brown / DCT Media.

When the Scottish Parliament was recalled on Monday January 4, 2021 it meant only one thing: Scotland was facing a second lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon’s decision followed a rise in cases of a new variant – 2,464 cases in 24 hours.

She explained that while vaccines were ‘the way out’, the period until then would be ‘the most dangerous since the start of the pandemic’.

Scotland’s Covid Roadmap 2021

Lockdown in January

The First Minister stressed the need to act “quickly and decisively”, saying without the new measures, hospitals could run out of capacity to deal with Covid patients in weeks.

Schools closed, home schooling returned, and there were further restrictions on gatherings, with only two people from two different households able to meet outdoors.

The Roadmap for the Covid lockdown in Scotland from January 4, 2021 to March 15, 2021 featuring Lockdown day, travel suspensions and the first million vaccines administered

Amid new restrictions – in an effort to stave off lockdown boredom – locals converged on beauty spots across Tayside, with police having to intervene to manage traffic.

As the vaccination rollout gathered pace and Covid cases began to reduce, national clinical director Jason Leitch explained society opening up would be ‘gradual and staged’.

A pile up of cars on a narrow, snowy road on Falkland Hill in January, 2021
Police were called to manage traffic after dozens of car loads of visitors descended on Falkland Hill in January 2021.

News that schools could open after Easter 2021 led to questions around how it would be managed. Yet the efforts of staff and pupils saw schools return and stay in until summer break.

Covid continually dominated our daily lives and the headlines.

In April NHS figures revealed there were no Covid patients in Tayside hospitals.

The timeline to Freedom Day in Scotland 2021

The Roadmap out of the Covid lockdown in Scotland from April 2, 2021 to August 9, 2021 including the new Stay Local message, the return of outdoor socialising in the lead up to 'Freedom Day'

And by the time summer came restrictions had eased and many of us had a glimmer of hope we were over the worst of the virus.

June – and the Euros – saw a spike in Covid cases with Public Health Scotland declaring nearly 2,000 were linked to Scottish fans travelling to Wembley.

Freedom Day finally came on August 9, 2021.

A busy Broughty Ferry esplanade in May 2021
May 2021 ‘s spell of good weather and lockdown restrictions lifting saw locals flock to Broughty Ferry esplanade.   Copyright Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Digital vaccine passports were introduced in October. And we all learned how to lateral flowdownload the vaccine passport app and continued to don our masks as we adapted to the changing landscape.

New Covid variant emerges

We were plunged into uncertainty again as winter approached with another new variant and an overwhelmed and overworked NHS.

The positive impact of vaccines and boosters gave cause for optimism. But news in late December of another restricted Christmas left the beleaguered hospitality industry angry.

The year ended with record numbers of highly-transmissible Omicron cases but also hope it may not be as severe as Delta.

Children from Longhaugh Primary sit with their teacher on their first day back after lockdown 2021
Children from Longhaugh Primary on their first day back after lockdown 2021.

Yes, 2021 was the year we learned to live with constant Covid changes. But will 2022, as some experts predict, be the start of the end game?

Covid questions for 2022

Here are five areas that are moving into focus now:

The challenges of 2021 may continue but our understanding of living with Covid is certainly improved a year on. Sign up to our Health and Wellbeing newsletter to keep updated on future changes and information.

