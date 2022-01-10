Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In photos: Lycra, leggings and leotards – a look back at keep fit in Tayside through the years

By Dawn Donaghey
January 10 2022, 7.33am
As a new year begins – with best intentions to be fitter and healthier – we look back at how ‘keep fit’ in Tayside has changed through the years.

While smart watches, virtual personal trainers and on-demand classes are now the go-to for fitness, it’s clear from these old photos we’ve come a long way!

From jazzercise to gym training, weightlifting and roller skating to toning tables and even Lolobal, Taysiders have tried it all…

The 1960s

This scene from Dundee’s Lawside Academy girls gym class in May 1966 will bring back memories for many.

Long before the days of PE in school being a multitude of choice from swimming to track sports, we had the high bars or ‘the apparatus’ as many called it.

Folding flat against the walls, these climbing bars, with attachments, were wheeled out and ‘snibbed’ into the gym hall floor. Glory usually went to whoever could climb the ropes!

Meanwhile, weekends were spent at ice rinks in Perth, Dundee or, in cold weather, a nearby frozen pond.

Perth Ice Rink, October 1962.
Ice skating on Claypotts Pond Dundee, November 28, 1965.

1970s

The decade saw an explosion of women’s exercise classes.

This group of Dundee mums, in May 1971, use hoops in their keep-fit class while their children play in the crèche with nursery nurse Helen Hamilton.

And leader Janet Martin shows pupils how it’s done in September 1977 at the first night of the Scottish Women’s Keep Fit Association in Park Place Primary, Dundee.

While the image below that shows tutor Doreen Winer providing tap dancing classes at Fintry Community Centre on November 1, 1978.

1980s

Community centres and all kinds of gym equipment for the home became all the rage in the 1980s.

This photo shows gym-goers in action at Ancrum Karate School and Gymnasium, Seagate, Dundee in May 1985.

And Ardler Weight Training Club were getting set for the Northern Championships in August 1986.

Lycra, leggings and leotards became the must-have item for exercising in – as seen in this Dundee YMCA yoga class from February 16, 1982.

While leg-warmers were essential for any self-respecting roller skater at Dundee’s Rollerama in North Lindsay Street. That image was taken in November 1981.

And Dundee didn’t miss out on the keep fit craze sweeping Europe in March 1986 – the Loloball.

The air-filled ball with a rim round it large enough for a person to stand on – if their balance is good enough – promises to ‘strengthen legs and flatten tummies’.

1990s

Dance keep fit of all types – from jazzercise to zumba – were the ‘in’ classes during the ’90s. And Dorothy Dobson’s over-60s exercise sessions became a local hit.

Yoga, pilates, celebrity aerobics videos and fitness bootcamps also continued to grow in popularity.

And those with less energy opted for the Aqua Sana in Dundee’s old Olympia leisure centre. Toning tables – where the machine took the strain – were the latest trend.

Dance class at the Mary Slessor Centre, City Churches, Dundee in January 1995.
February 14, 1991 – Dorothy Dobson (centre) and the Dundee 800 over 60s exercise class in the Caird Hall.
Dundee’s Northern College held a yoga evening on June 15, 1995.
The toning tables and spa pool at the old Olympia leisure centre’s Aqua Sana on February 6, 1991.

