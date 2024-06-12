9 Dundee swimming pools you can use this summer

A trip to your local swimming pool can be the perfect rain day activity.

Swimming is an activity for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

But where can you can go for a swim in Dundee when the summer sun fades away?

It’s a question many families and keen swimmers will be asking at the moment, with the summer holidays only weeks away.

There is also likely some confusion about whether the Olympia will be open, following several issues which have forced it to temporarily close in recent months.

A series of problems discovered with the £32 million facility led to its initial closure in 2023.

These issues were resolved, but in May it was closed for three days – the second time it has closed this year.

But the Olympia has now reopened.

So, whether it’s getting back into fitness, a gentle swim to improve your wellbeing or perhaps even helping youngsters learn to swim – why not give some Dundee swimming pools a go.

Here’s a list of nine public swimming pools, leisure centres and some privately owned facilities in Dundee to choose from this summer.

Dundee swimming pools

As the largest and newest pool in Dundee, the Olympia has plenty to offer.

It is home to a 50-metre training pool, three water flumes and three diving boards.

There is also a leisure pool, which has a rapid river, wave pool and seated bubble beds.

Additionally, a toddler pool is provided for the youngest swimmers.

Opening times are 10am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 8pm on weekends, with bookings available online and via an app.

The university pool is home to a variety of the its aquatic sports clubs and its learn to swim programme.

The 25-metre pool is also available for competitive or recreational swimming.

It is open 7am until 9.30pm Monday to Friday, and between 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekends.

The facility accommodates 20 swimmers, offering the space needed to swim safely, with changing rooms and showers cleaned regularly.

You’ll need a membership to use the pool and can book a session via an app. Membership prices start at £19 per month.

Leisure & culture Dundee run pools

As well as running the Olympia, four other Tayside swimming pools are run by Leisure & Culture Dundee.

All four centres are home to 25-metre pools and offer public lane swimming sessions.

The Grove and St Paul’s venues also offer family fun swimming sessions, while Lochee residents can enjoy aquafit at their local pool.

There is also parking, free customer Wi-Fi, baby changing facilities and wheelchair access at all four facilities.

Pool timetables are available online and advanced booking isn’t required for public swim sessions.

And Leisure Active members and pay as you go customers can arrive and simply present their membership cards or pay the leisure attendant at reception.

What is Leisure Active?

Leisure Active is a membership programme offered by Leisure and Culture Dundee.

And memberships range in price and give access to leisure centres and pools across the city.

A generation fit membership for those aged 60 years and over starts at £15 and an adult off-peak membership is priced at £20 per month.

Full details of all memberships are available online.

Dundee Hotels with pools

There are also a range of swimming pools at Dundee hotels which offer access to members of the public.

The Landmark Hotel, Kingsway West, Dundee.

The Landmark’s pool is open from 6am until 10pm each day. If you’re not a guest you’ll have to purchase a day pass to access the pool. This costs £12 and will give you access to the gym, sauna and steam room.

The Woodlands Hotel, Panmure Terrace, Broughty Ferry.

This pool in Broughty Ferry is open from 6.30am to 9.30pm, with the last admission at 9pm. Membership prices are available online and start from £37 per month.

This pool in Broughty Ferry is open from 6.30am to 9.30pm, with the last admission at 9pm. Membership prices are available online and start from £37 per month.