9 Dundee swimming pools you can use this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

9 Dundee swimming pools you can use this summer

Here's a list of public swimming pools and leisure centres in Dundee - as well as privately owned facilities for you to choose from.

Olympia Dundee
Olympia Swimming Pool. Picture: Kim Cessford.
By Cara Forrester

A trip to your local swimming pool can be the perfect rain day activity.

Swimming is an activity for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

But where can you can go for a swim in Dundee when the summer sun fades away?

It’s a question many families and keen swimmers will be asking at the moment, with the summer holidays only weeks away.

There is also likely some confusion about whether the Olympia will be open, following several issues which have forced it to temporarily close in recent months.

A series of problems discovered with the £32 million facility led to its initial closure in 2023.

The Olympia in Dundee
Olympia Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC ThomsonC

These issues were resolved, but in May it was closed for three days – the second time it has closed this year.

But the Olympia has now reopened.

So, whether it’s getting back into fitness, a gentle swim to improve your wellbeing or perhaps even helping youngsters learn to swim – why not give some Dundee swimming pools a go.

Here’s a list of nine public swimming pools, leisure centres and some privately owned facilities in Dundee to choose from this summer.

Dundee swimming pools

With Olympia swimming pool shut for the foreseeable future, where else can you enjoy a swim in Dundee?

As the largest and newest pool in Dundee, the Olympia has plenty to offer.

It is home to a 50-metre training pool, three water flumes and three diving boards.

There is also a leisure pool, which has a rapid river, wave pool and seated bubble beds.

The Dundee Olympia swimming pool. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Additionally, a toddler pool is provided for the youngest swimmers.

Opening times are 10am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 8pm on weekends, with bookings available online and via an app. 

The university pool is home to a variety of the its aquatic sports clubs and its learn to swim programme.

The 25-metre pool is also available for competitive or recreational swimming.

It is open 7am until 9.30pm Monday to Friday, and between 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekends.

The facility accommodates 20 swimmers, offering the space needed to swim safely, with changing rooms and showers cleaned regularly.

You’ll need a membership to use the pool and can book a session via an app. Membership prices start at £19 per month.

Leisure & culture Dundee run pools

As well as running the Olympia, four other Tayside swimming pools are run by Leisure & Culture Dundee.

All four centres are home to 25-metre pools and offer public lane swimming sessions.

The Grove and St Paul’s venues also offer family fun swimming sessions, while Lochee residents can enjoy aquafit at their local pool.

Harris Swim & Sports Centre in Dundee.

There is also parking, free customer Wi-Fi, baby changing facilities and wheelchair access at all four facilities.

Pool timetables are available online and advanced booking isn’t required for public swim sessions.

And Leisure Active members and pay as you go customers can arrive and simply present their membership cards or pay the leisure attendant at reception.

What is Leisure Active?

Leisure Active is a membership programme offered by Leisure and Culture Dundee.

And memberships range in price and give access to leisure centres and pools across the city.

A generation fit membership for those aged 60 years and over starts at £15 and an adult off-peak membership is priced at £20 per month.

Full details of all memberships are available online.

Dundee Hotels with pools

There are also a range of swimming pools at Dundee hotels which offer access to members of the public.

  • The Landmark Hotel, Kingsway West, Dundee.
    The Landmark’s pool is open from 6am until 10pm each day. If you’re not a guest you’ll have to purchase a day pass to access the pool. This costs £12 and will give you access to the gym, sauna and steam room.
  • The Woodlands Hotel, Panmure Terrace, Broughty Ferry.
    This pool in Broughty Ferry is open from 6.30am to 9.30pm, with the last admission at 9pm. Membership prices are available online and start from £37 per month.
YuSpa, Dundee.
  • YuSpa, Apex Hotel, Dock Street, Dundee
    Day passes are valid between Monday and Thursday, with the pool open to paying visitors between 6.30am and 10pm. Admission for members of the public costs £20 for an adult, and £10 for a child under the age of 16, while monthly memberships cost around £49 a month. All passes give access to the gym, sauna, steam room and hot tub.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Radiologist Shilpi Szwejkowska with her sons Nathan, back, Sam, right, and daughter Maia.
Dundee doctor who suffered pre-eclampsia twice urges MSPs to fast-track test
East Wemyss man Andy Mitchell who is concerned about the Scottish Ambulance Service withdrawing the supply of patient transport for his three times a week visits to the Victoria Hospital for dialysis. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife kidney patient: ‘My legs were amputated – but now the ambulance service says…
Perthshire acupuncturist Lynn Erasmus came to terms with her own trauma to help others.
'I help people transform their trauma into happily ever after in Perth and beyond'
Health features writer Debbie tries mat and reformer pilates at Balans Pilates Studio in Perthshire.
Perth is home to Scotland’s biggest pilates studio - but what kind should you…
Dundee born and raised author, film producer and designer Catherine Aitken. Image: Catherine Aitken
Catherine Aitken on Dundee, working in film and her ‘menopausal coming of age’ debut…
Fife Council safer communities officers Callum Houston (left) and Kevin Wright as they investigate a complaint of dog fouling in Cupar. Image: Michael Alexander
Day in life of Fife anti-litter officers: Stab threats and being called a 'paedo'
3
Andy and Lynne Warren hugging, as they describe family life in the army at Leuchars.
Fife couple with 5 kids tell of family life in the armed forces and…
Fife dad Andrew Stevens has opened up about his ten-year battle with OCD.
How Fife former RAF serviceman Andrew is winning his decade-long battle with severe OCD
Dr Savita Brito-Mutunayagam, an NHS Fife consultant in sexual and reproductive health, answers everything you need to know about periods.
How do I talk about periods with my child? Fife expert on all you…
Dundee support worker Alan Hinnrichs has expressed his anger and frustration at the lengthy wait to get an autism diagnosis.
Dundee support worker's frustration at 'ludicrous' wait for an autism diagnosis

Conversation