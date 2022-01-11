Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
7 Dundee swimming pools you can use while Olympia is closed

By Cara Forrester
January 11 2022, 7.33am Updated: January 11 2022, 9.19am
Olympia Dundee
Olympia Swimming Pool. Picture: Kim Cessford.

With the Olympia closed, where can I go for a swim in Dundee?

It’s a question many will be asking at the moment.

Whether it’s getting back into fitness, a gentle swim to improve your wellbeing or perhaps even helping youngsters learn to swim, it’s a sport all ages can enjoy.

Olympia Swimming Pool, Dundee, will be closed until further notice. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The Olympia Pool in Dundee remains closed and could remain that way until as late as Spring 2023.

There have been a series of problems discovered with the £32 million facility.

Corrosion of the flumes and light fixings will require up to £4.5m in repairs and has meant the popular facility has had to close its doors.

Olympia Swimming Pool. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

It has now emerged issues were first flagged up years ago in emails obtained by The Courier.

Here’s a list of public swimming pools and leisure centres in Dundee – as well as privately owned facilities in the city for you to choose from.

Dundee swimming pools

With Olympia Swimming pool shut for the foreseeable future, where else can you enjoy a swim in Dundee?

The pool is home to a variety of the University’s aquatic sports clubs and learn to swim programme.

The 25m pool is also available for competitive or recreational swimming and is open Monday to Friday 7 am until 9.15 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The facility accommodates 20 which offers the space you need to swim safely, with changing rooms and showers cleaned regularly.

You’ll need a membership to use the pool and can book a session via an app. Membership prices start at £19 per month.

Leisure & culture Dundee run pools

There are three local pools run by Leisure & Culture Dundee:

All three have 25m pools and are open Monday to Friday 6 pm until 9 pm and Saturday and Sunday 9 am until 12.30 pm to the public for lane swimming.

Harris Swim & Sports Centre in Dundee.

There is also parking, free customer wi-fi, baby changing facilities and wheelchair access at all three facilities.

Pool timetables are available online and advanced booking isn’t required for public swim sessions.

Leisureactive members and pay as you go customers can arrive and simply present their membership cards or pay the leisure attendant at reception.

What is Leisure Active?

Leisureactive is a membership programme offered by Leisure and Culture, Dundee.

Memberships range in price and give access to leisure centres and pools across the city.

A generation fit membership for those aged 60 years and over starts at £15 and an adult off-peak membership is priced at £20 per month, and full details of all memberships are available online.

Hotels with pools

There are a range of Dundee hotels which offer access to members of the public with a range of prices applicable.

  • The Landmark Hotel, Kingsway West, Dundee.
    Open until 10 pm each day. If you’re not a guest you’ll have to purchase a day pass to access the pool which costs £12 and gives access to the gym, sauna and steam room.
  • The Woodlands Hotel, Panmure Terrace, Broughty Ferry.
    Opening 6.30 am to 9.30 pm (last admission 9 pm). Membership prices are available online – starting from £37 per month.
YuSpa, Dundee.
  • YuSpa, Apex Hotel, Dock Street, Dundee.
    Day passes are valid only Monday to Thursday 9 am until 5 pm at £20 per person for adults, £10 for children under the age of 16. Monthly memberships are priced around £49 a month. All passes give access to the gym, sauna, steam room and hot tub.

