7 Dundee swimming pools you can use while Olympia is closed

With the Olympia closed, where can I go for a swim in Dundee?

It’s a question many will be asking at the moment.

Whether it’s getting back into fitness, a gentle swim to improve your wellbeing or perhaps even helping youngsters learn to swim, it’s a sport all ages can enjoy.

The Olympia Pool in Dundee remains closed and could remain that way until as late as Spring 2023.

There have been a series of problems discovered with the £32 million facility.

Corrosion of the flumes and light fixings will require up to £4.5m in repairs and has meant the popular facility has had to close its doors.

It has now emerged issues were first flagged up years ago in emails obtained by The Courier.

Here’s a list of public swimming pools and leisure centres in Dundee – as well as privately owned facilities in the city for you to choose from.

Dundee swimming pools

The pool is home to a variety of the University’s aquatic sports clubs and learn to swim programme.

The 25m pool is also available for competitive or recreational swimming and is open Monday to Friday 7 am until 9.15 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The facility accommodates 20 which offers the space you need to swim safely, with changing rooms and showers cleaned regularly.

You’ll need a membership to use the pool and can book a session via an app. Membership prices start at £19 per month.

Leisure & culture Dundee run pools

There are three local pools run by Leisure & Culture Dundee:

All three have 25m pools and are open Monday to Friday 6 pm until 9 pm and Saturday and Sunday 9 am until 12.30 pm to the public for lane swimming.

There is also parking, free customer wi-fi, baby changing facilities and wheelchair access at all three facilities.

Pool timetables are available online and advanced booking isn’t required for public swim sessions.

Leisureactive members and pay as you go customers can arrive and simply present their membership cards or pay the leisure attendant at reception.

What is Leisure Active?

Leisureactive is a membership programme offered by Leisure and Culture, Dundee.

Memberships range in price and give access to leisure centres and pools across the city.

A generation fit membership for those aged 60 years and over starts at £15 and an adult off-peak membership is priced at £20 per month, and full details of all memberships are available online.

Hotels with pools

There are a range of Dundee hotels which offer access to members of the public with a range of prices applicable.

The Landmark Hotel, Kingsway West, Dundee.

Open until 10 pm each day. If you’re not a guest you’ll have to purchase a day pass to access the pool which costs £12 and gives access to the gym, sauna and steam room.

The Woodlands Hotel, Panmure Terrace, Broughty Ferry.

Opening 6.30 am to 9.30 pm (last admission 9 pm). Membership prices are available online – starting from £37 per month.