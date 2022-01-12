Covid Scotland: What are the rules about vaccines for pregnant women?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Expecting a baby brings with it a wealth of information about staying safe and healthy through pregnancy.

And the Covid pandemic has brought even more considerations for parents-to-be.

There are a range of questions. Can you get the vaccine if you’re pregnant? Can you catch Covid from getting a vaccine? And how many doses should you get?

We take a look at some of the common questions being asked and give you the answers.

Can I get the Covid vaccine if I’m pregnant?

The Covid vaccine is strongly recommended in pregnancy and can be given at any stage.

It’s the best way to protect you and your unborn baby against the risks of the virus.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advises pregnant women of any age should be prioritised as a clinical risk group for the vaccination.

Is it safe during pregnancy?

The vaccines available in the UK have been shown to be safe and effective.

Evidence shows there are no pregnancy-related safety concerns following Covid vaccination in pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are preferred, because of their extensive use in pregnancy.

If you are under 18, you’ll only be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

Pregnant women who received a first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca can receive any Covid vaccine for their second dose.

You and your unborn baby can’t catch Covid from the vaccine.

What if I catch Covid during pregnancy?

Pregnant women are at increased risk from the virus – some have become seriously unwell and needed hospital treatment.

Pregnant women with Covid also have a higher risk of being admitted to intensive care than women of the same age who are not pregnant.

Public Health Scotland data shows 98% of pregnant women with Covid who required intensive care in Scotland were unvaccinated.

And if you get Covid with symptoms in pregnancy, it’s three times more likely that your baby will be born early.

How many doses will I get?

You’ll get two doses of the vaccine, followed by a booster dose.

The JCVI recommends a gap of eight weeks between first and second doses.

The booster dose can be given at least 12 weeks after your second dose.

People with a severely weakened immune system are also eligible for a third primary dose followed by a booster dose.

Having all the recommended doses of the vaccine is important for longer-term protection against Covid.