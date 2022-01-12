Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: What are the rules about vaccines for pregnant women?

By Cara Forrester
January 12 2022, 6.10pm Updated: January 12 2022, 9.39pm
Expecting a baby brings with it a wealth of information about staying safe and healthy through pregnancy.

And the Covid pandemic has brought even more considerations for parents-to-be.

There are a range of questions. Can you get the vaccine if you’re pregnant? Can you catch Covid from getting a vaccine? And how many doses should you get?

We take a look at some of the common questions being asked and give you the answers.

Should you get the vaccine if you’re pregnant?

Can I get the Covid vaccine if I’m pregnant?

The Covid vaccine is strongly recommended in pregnancy and can be given at any stage.

It’s the best way to protect you and your unborn baby against the risks of the virus.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advises pregnant women of any age should be prioritised as a clinical risk group for the vaccination.

Is it safe during pregnancy?

The vaccines available in the UK have been shown to be safe and effective.

Evidence shows there are no pregnancy-related safety concerns following Covid vaccination in pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are preferred, because of their extensive use in pregnancy.

If you are under 18, you’ll only be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

Pregnant women who received a first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca can receive any Covid vaccine for their second dose.

You and your unborn baby can’t catch Covid from the vaccine.

What if I catch Covid during pregnancy?

Pregnant women are at increased risk from the virus – some have become seriously unwell and needed hospital treatment.

Pregnant women with Covid also have a higher risk of being admitted to intensive care than women of the same age who are not pregnant.

Public Health Scotland data shows 98% of pregnant women with Covid who required intensive care in Scotland were unvaccinated.

And if you get Covid with symptoms in pregnancy, it’s three times more likely that your baby will be born early.

How many doses will I get?

You’ll get two doses of the vaccine, followed by a booster dose.

The JCVI recommends a gap of eight weeks between first and second doses.

The booster dose can be given at least 12 weeks after your second dose.

People with a severely weakened immune system are also eligible for a third primary dose followed by a booster dose.

Having all the recommended doses of the vaccine is important for longer-term protection against Covid.

