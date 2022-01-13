Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Kirkcaldy man is first to receive new Covid treatment – but can you get it?

By Cara Forrester
January 13 2022, 5.03pm Updated: January 13 2022, 6.49pm
A Kirkcaldy man was first to receive treatment. He is pictured here with Senior Charge Nurse, Val Turner (left), and Staff Nurse, Wilson Imrie (right).
A Kirkcaldy man was first to receive treatment. He is pictured here with Senior Charge Nurse, Val Turner (left), and Staff Nurse, Wilson Imrie (right).

A Kirkcaldy man is one of the first in the country to receive new ground-breaking Covid treatment.

The first patient in Fife, who wanted to remain anonymous, was also one of the first in the country to be treated.

He received the treatment in Kirkcaldy’s new specialist unit, also one of the first of its kind in the UK.

But who is eligible? And how do you access the treatment if you get Covid?

The new treatment has recently become available.

Where is the new unit and what does it do?

The Covid-19 Outpatient Assessment (COPA) unit opened last month in Ward 51 at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

It offers new, rapid treatments to treat Covid in high-risk patients.

Treatments on offer include a monoclonal antibody and another called molnupiravir, both of which only recently became available.

The new service was set-up and overseen by Deputy Director of Pharmacy and Medicines Ben Hannan.

He is also supported by a large multi-disciplinary team of respiratory consultants, pharmacists and nursing staff.

What do these new treatments do?

The new treatments give high-risk patients an infusion or an oral antiviral treatment.

They support the immune system and reduce the chances of worsening infection to try to stop more serious illness.

The new treatments can only be offered in the very early stages of the virus.

They must be administered within five days of the onset of Covid symptoms and a positive Covid test.

Patients receive these new treatments as outpatients in the unit and can return home shortly after.

Can I get the treatment?

These treatments are for those at the very highest risk of the effects of Covid.

Dr Devesh Dhasmana is a consultant in respiratory medicine in Fife and says they provide a “very effective treatment option” in helping to reduce serious illness amongst those most at risk.

But, he adds, they’re not a substitute for vaccination which is as vital as ever.

But who is eligible?

Vaccination is as vital as ever.

Those eligible include transplant recipients and those with conditions such as:

  • Down’s syndrome.
  • Sickle cell disease.
  • Cancers.
  • Severe kidney and liver disease.
  • HIV/AIDS.
  • People with compromised immune systems.

How will I know if I’m eligible?

Patients in Fife considered clinically high risk due to their medical circumstances are getting letters with information.

It will tell them how to refer themselves promptly for treatment to the unit should they test positive for the virus.

Dr Devesh Dhasmana adds: “We know Covid infection can pose at risk to anyone, however, there are people with certain health conditions who are at very high risk due to the effects of the virus.

“When administered in the earliest stages of Covid, they can be very effective in preventing the virus from causing more harm and reduce the chances of vulnerable people becoming seriously unwell.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier