Have your say: Take our poll on vaccines, face masks and other Covid measures

Covid restrictions have been part of our lives for almost two years now.

From wearing masks and social distancing to rolling up our sleeves for vaccinations and boosters, there have been endless changes to adapt to.

But what do you think about the current rules and guidance? We want to hear your views in our poll below – which takes just two minutes to complete.

Social distancing

During the course of the pandemic we have all become used to keeping apart and socially distancing.

One way routes operate in some places like shops and many are still avoiding crowded places. But what are your thoughts on social distancing?

Masks

By law, you must wear a face covering – unless you are exempt – in indoor public places including shops, venues such as bars and cafes, visitor attractions and on public transport.

But the UK Government plans to scrap the need to wear masks in coming weeks.

Vaccinations and lockdowns

The issue of vaccination is controversial. And with news some companies have cut sick pay for employees who aren’t vaccinated – and differing rules on self-isolation for the fully vaccinated – we want to hear your opinions.

Omicron sent case numbers soaring. And if another variant emerged would you be in favour of the country going into lockdown again?

