Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Have your say: Take our poll on vaccines, face masks and other Covid measures

By Cara Forrester
January 21 2022, 7.33am Updated: January 21 2022, 9.32am
Post Thumbnail

Covid restrictions have been part of our lives for almost two years now.

From wearing masks and social distancing to rolling up our sleeves for vaccinations and boosters, there have been endless changes to adapt to.

But what do you think about the current rules and guidance? We want to hear your views in our poll below – which takes just two minutes to complete.

Social distancing

During the course of the pandemic we have all become used to keeping apart and socially distancing.

One way routes operate in some places like shops and many are still avoiding crowded places. But what are your thoughts on social distancing?

Masks

By law, you must wear a face covering – unless you are exempt –  in indoor public places including shops, venues such as bars and cafes, visitor attractions and on public transport.

But the UK Government plans to scrap the need to wear masks in coming weeks.

Vaccinations and lockdowns

The issue of vaccination is controversial. And with news some companies have cut sick pay for employees who aren’t vaccinated – and differing rules on self-isolation for the fully vaccinated – we want to hear your opinions.

Omicron sent case numbers soaring. And if another variant emerged would you be in favour of the country going into lockdown again?

Take our Covid rules survey

Covid vaccine centre in Scotland
What are your views on vaccination?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]