Dundee mum’s warning as new figures show ‘domino effect’ of Covid pandemic on stroke and heart patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee mum’s warning as new figures show ‘domino effect’ of Covid pandemic on stroke and heart patients

By Dawn Donaghey
January 25 2022, 5.49pm Updated: January 26 2022, 9.33am
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee mum who suffered two strokes is warning others of symptoms to look out for – as new figures reveal what campaigners say is the ‘domino effect’ of the pandemic on people’s health.

New reports on heart disease and stroke released today, covering the first year of the pandemic (March 2020 – March 2021), sees the highest number of strokes in a decade (9352).

Deaths from heart disease and strokes are also on the rise in Scotland: 6727 from coronary heart disease (the highest since 2017) and 2180 from stroke (highest since 2016).

Jane-Claire Judson, Chief Executive at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, says: “These reports confirm what we’ve long feared – the Covid crisis has created a dangerous domino effect on people’s health that will have serious consequences for years.

“We’re seeing some recent hard-won progress made in tackling stroke and heart disease stall.

Jane-Claire Judson from Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

“More families are grieving the loss of a loved one.

“And our services teams are seeing people who have more complex needs because their strokes or heart problems were identified later than they normally would.”

Heather Paterson, 58, lives in Dundee. She had two strokes in December 2019 and was released from hospital in March 2020 as lockdown began.

Mum-of-two Heather Paterson from Dundee.

Left with aphasia – which causes communication difficulties – and partly paralysed down her right-hand side, Heather credits her recovery to the quick medical treatment she received.

And to the online therapy provided by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland once she was back at home.

Mum of two Heather says: “We know the first two-four hours are critical for stroke patients to get help, especially for thrombolysis.

“That’s why it’s so important not to ignore any of the signs of stroke. The quicker you can get to hospital, the better chance you have of recovery.

Stroke warning signs and symptoms.

“Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland have done wonderful work for me and people like me all during lockdown and beyond.

‘There when I felt alone and afraid’

“When nobody else was there for me, their staff and volunteers were always on the end of the phone.

“That support made all the difference when I felt very alone and afraid. I want everyone to benefit from the support I got.”

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is calling for action to better integrate the work of charities, the NHS and social care services to reduce service pressures.

‘Covid impacts not going away soon’

“We need to learn from these figures to avoid this becoming a recurring tragedy,” says Jane-Claire Judson.

“Covid and its impacts aren’t going away anytime soon.

“It’s vital the Scottish Government works to better integrate health and social care services with charities who can keep people well at home.

“By taking action now there’s still a chance we can help limit some of the damage.”

  • If you’re living with the effects of heart disease and stroke and looking for help, please contact Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Advice Line on 0808 801 0899. You can also text NURSE to 66777 or email adviceline@chss.org.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]