‘No shame in a gain’: Arbroath slimmer Sharon on yo-yo dieting and finding focus through friendship

Battling with weight is something many face on their own.

Sharon Law from Arbroath struggled over the years to follow different faddy diets, without success.

So when she lost three and a half stone at a local slimming class run by her friend Pam Thomson she “felt and looked great.”

But when lockdown hit, like many across Tayside and Fife, the weight went back on.

Here, she tells us:

How putting on the weight she lost made her feel like a failure

The temptation of lockdown treats set her back

And how the power of friendship has helped her find focus again

The last two years has seen many of us turn to unhealthier foods and snacks as we adapt to the pandemic.

But for 51-year-old Sharon, it has been a lifelong struggle.

She says: “I’ve done a lot of different diets and yo-yoed over the years. I’ve battled with my weight all my adult life and never really found anything that really worked.

‘Embarrassed’

“A lot of the diets out there are faddy – you have to weigh everything and restrict your eating and that wasn’t me.

“My friend Pam, who I worked beside, told me about Slimming World as she also works as a consultant.

“For a while I wanted to do it, but didn’t.

“I thought I was quite big and was embarrassed to even step through the doors.”

“After seeing a photo of myself at my Mum and Dad’s anniversary, I knew I had to do something. That was the turning point.

“I said to Pam – I’m coming to your class this week so there wasn’t any backing out!

“Everyone was so friendly, they were all there for the same reason and in the same boat.

“I realised we all need that support to lose weight because we couldn’t do it on our own.”

‘I’d almost reached target by lockdown’

Pam helped build up Sharon’s confidence and week to week, as the pounds came off, she found herself enjoying swapping recipes and tips with other members.

“It was even better that Pam and I were friends – I didn’t feel embarrassed speaking to her and she was there for me when I needed it.

“By the time I’d almost reached target before the first lockdown, I felt and looked great.”

But in the first year of the pandemic, without her friend and the peer support, the weight went back on.

“I got complacent and when lockdown hit, it was 10 times worse.

‘The world was making banana bread!’

“Everybody in the world was making banana bread, cakes and biscuits and doorstep deliveries of fairy cakes!

“Then in the second year, I lost a close family member and knew I had to take time out.

“It was hard for me because if I’m not succeeding at something, it doesn’t matter how small the fail is, I feel I’m really failing.

“If I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it right.”

Sharon felt ready to start afresh last September and Pam and the group were there to encourage her once again.

“Having Pam there and that safe space to go back to was the turning point.

Shoulder to cry on

“She and the group were more than welcoming, there with the tools, the advice, the shoulder to cry on.

“They helped me more than they know. I didn’t give up and I didn’t want to hide.

“I’m already down a stone and a half since September and during Christmas week I lost two pounds. I’m back on track 100%.”

Pam adds she’s so proud of all of her members in Arbroath and Carnoustie: “Some have lost weight, some have gained.

“But we reinforce there’s absolutely no shame in a gain.

“We are all human, none of us are perfect and it’s so important not to be hard on ourselves.”

How has your life or health been affected by the Covid pandemic? We’d love to hear your story. Contact us healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk