Covid Scotland rules survey: Here’s what you said about face masks, vaccines and future restrictions

The changes to our lives since March 2020 – from face masks to vaccines and social distancing to self-isolation – have caused much debate.

But how do your views compare to others in Tayside and Fife?

The Courier asked for your opinions on current Covid rules and public health measures in our poll.

You had your say on whether social distancing should continue; whether face masks in public spaces are still needed; and recent changes to self-isolation.

There were also strong views on whether limits should be put on people – or their sick pay cut – if they haven’t had Covid jags.

Social distancing and face masks

While 54% of readers did not support continuing social distancing, there were mixed views on the use of face masks in public places.

The majority – 58% – feel masks are no longer needed in pubs and restaurants. While 39% want this measure to continue and 2% say they don’t know.

But, interestingly, the numbers changed when readers were asked about face masks on public transport: 49% do not support masks, 48% do support them and others are unsure.

Reader Audrey Kerr says: “I would like to see the wearing of face masks being enforced where it is mandatory.”

While S. Keery comments: “Children are being asked to wear masks for more hours than any other group except medics.”

And another adds: “Just go on a Dundee bus, into the Overgate etc and loads of people don’t wear them because they know it’s NOT mandatory. These are the ones spreading it.”

Tighter restrictions for longer?

Our survey reveals the majority of Taysiders have ‘had enough’ of Covid public health measures and are keen for life to move on.

Almost three quarters – 69% of respondents – want to see an end to restrictions. While 26% want tighter restrictions to remain in place for longer and 5% don’t know.

“It needs to end now, people have had enough.”

“It needs to end now, people have had enough,” says one.

Reader Andrew Scott disagrees: “Tighter restrictions are in place in many other countries and their infection cases are much lower than the UK.

“I was in Dublin and you couldn’t get into a cafe without showing your vaccine status. Nobody complained. People just did it because they understood it works. But in the UK ……”

Vaccine passports

Surprisingly, favour seems to have turned against the Covid vaccine passport scheme.

While a poll for The Courier last year showed the majority of readers supported vaccine passports, now 62% do not.

“Covid passports are disgusting, splitting society, and making non-vaxed the problem. No data to back it up. All about control,” says Malcolm P.

Danielle Boyd comments: “Everyone should have to provide proof of no Covid. Passports have caused the spike as vaccinated think ‘I’ve had jags and be OK’.”

Vaccination

When it comes to placing limits on the movements of people who are unvaccinated, our readers were split.

While 51% said no limits should be put on those without Covid jags, 39% believe activities should be restricted for those who do not have any vaccinations.

It should be a fair choice.”

Scott Stewart comments: “Vaccination has to be a fair choice. It does not stop you getting Covid or passing it on. By restricting access to places based on vaccination status, that makes it a pressured choice. I am triple jabbed.”

“Vaccinations work – the science is sound,” says Dawn Airlie.

While Shirley MacKintosh disagrees: “There was no need for them. Covid is a bad flu.”

When asked whether they would support another lockdown, 65% said no, 30% yes while 5% were unsure.

Roselyn Curran says: “Face masks and Covid passports will hopefully ensure no future lockdown. People can then not be vaccinated but will have to accept the restrictions of this. I am a wheelchair user and have to endure restrictions all the time.”

The majority of readers – 58% – feel recent changes to self-isolation rules are the right move – allowing society to get back to ‘get back to life’, as one reader put it.

Sick pay cut for unvaccinated

There were strong feelings around sick pay being cut for those who are unvaccinated with 61% AGAINST any cut.

“The vaccination should be choice like the flu vaccine not forced by measures such as sick pay cut for unvaccinated or those with one vaccine, etc,” says one reader.

“Not everyone is able to be vaccinated, rather than choosing not to be, so I don’t support sick pay not paid in full,” adds another.

How has your life or health been affected by the Covid pandemic? We’d like to hear your story. Contact us healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk