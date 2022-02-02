Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Have your say: What do you want to ask Health Secretary Humza Yousaf?

By Cara Forrester
February 2 2022, 12.36pm
Humza answers your questions.
Humza answers your questions.

As high pressure jobs go, being Health Secretary in the midst of a global pandemic must be up there.

Humza Yousaf MSP was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care just last year.

When he began the role in May 2021, the battle against Covid looked like it had turned a corner despite the emergence of the Delta variant.

But in the months that followed, one challenge after another hit the headlines.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish health secretary.

What were the pressures?

A series of health challenges emerged last year as the months went on including:

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

To many, it felt as if every strand of the health care system was buckling under the pressure.

Personal challenges

And as we moved through 2021, as well as professional pressure, Mr Yousaf also faced personal challenges including:

humza yousaf
Humza Yousaf MSP and his wife Nadia El-Nakla.

As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, and changing working practices, there will no doubt be fresh challenges ahead for Mr Yousaf and the health service.

What would you ask?

But what is your biggest concern now? And what do you want to ask the Health Secretary about health or wellbeing?

Whether it’s waiting lists or mental health provision, cancer care or GP services, we want to know about the health issues that matter to you.

We’ll put your questions directly to Mr Yousaf in our upcoming meeting with him.

Submit your questions to us by Friday February 4 at noon using the form below. We will ask as many of them as we can and report back on Mr Yousaf’s answers.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

[[title]]

[[text]]

