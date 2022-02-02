Have your say: What do you want to ask Health Secretary Humza Yousaf?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As high pressure jobs go, being Health Secretary in the midst of a global pandemic must be up there.

Humza Yousaf MSP was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care just last year.

When he began the role in May 2021, the battle against Covid looked like it had turned a corner despite the emergence of the Delta variant.

But in the months that followed, one challenge after another hit the headlines.

What were the pressures?

A series of health challenges emerged last year as the months went on including:

To many, it felt as if every strand of the health care system was buckling under the pressure.

Personal challenges

And as we moved through 2021, as well as professional pressure, Mr Yousaf also faced personal challenges including:

As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, and changing working practices, there will no doubt be fresh challenges ahead for Mr Yousaf and the health service.

What would you ask?

But what is your biggest concern now? And what do you want to ask the Health Secretary about health or wellbeing?

Whether it’s waiting lists or mental health provision, cancer care or GP services, we want to know about the health issues that matter to you.

We’ll put your questions directly to Mr Yousaf in our upcoming meeting with him.

Submit your questions to us by Friday February 4 at noon using the form below. We will ask as many of them as we can and report back on Mr Yousaf’s answers.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.