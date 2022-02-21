Covid Scotland: Will we have to pay for PCR and lateral flow tests?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: Will we have to pay for PCR and lateral flow tests?

By Saskia Harper
February 21 2022, 7.33am
The UK Government is expected to announce an end to free PCR and lateral flow (LFD) testing today.

The move is reportedly part of their “Living Safely with Covid” strategy and means those wanting to check if they have Covid will have to pay for tests from March 2022.

But does the Scottish Government have any plans to scrap testing? And how long will we even need to keep testing ourselves for the virus?

We’re answering all your questions about the end of Covid testing in Scotland.

Why is the UK Government scrapping free testing?

The move to end free PCR and LFD testing is one of the UK Government’s aims to help lead the country out of the pandemic and become one of the first nations to get back to “normal” life.

Under the plans, PCR testing would be scrapped altogether for those with symptoms, limited only to older people and those clinically extremely vulnerable to the virus.

People who develop Covid symptoms while in hospitals or other high-risk settings would also be eligible for a free test.

Everyone else is expected to have to pay for LFD tests once the plans are brought in.

It is not clear how much they will cost or if certain groups will be eligible for free tests.

Critics argue tests should remain free to ensure the virus remains under control and to ensure everyone who wants to continue testing themselves can, regardless of income.

They also say making people pay for tests sets a dangerous precedent for the future and could lead to other NHS medical tests and procedures costing money.

However, others believe the milder Omicron symptoms are an opportunity to move forward with life beyond the pandemic.

The UK Government’s strategy also includes plans to end the legal requirement to self-isolate and scrapping Track and Trace.

What are the Scottish Government’s plans?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Free tests and being required to isolate when testing positive are effective in addressing the virus.

“They should remain for as long as the expert public health advice recommends.

“We are clear all devolved administrations must be involved in any decisions about any changes to testing.

“If we reach a point that public health advice in any part of the UK is that testing should be maintained while others end it, the UK Government must honour its commitment to ensuring they remain funded.

“This is crucial to ensure all parts of the UK have the capability to address future variants that may emerge.”

What is the future of Covid testing?

Testing has been crucial in preventing Covid from spreading and identifying new variants of the virus.

Access to free PCR and LFD tests was also critical during the Omicron outbreak over Christmas and New Year.

NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence, Jillian Evans, says: “Maintaining our surveillance systems is going to be important going forward.

“That means testing, whether that’s widespread asymptomatic testing, or fast testing when you spot the early signs of outbreaks.

Jillian Evans.

“I’m pragmatic enough to realise continued asymptomatic testing might be a step too far.

“I don’t think we should be considering stopping it just yet, but we might get to that point.

“If we stop testing completely, we could find ourselves trying to get the situation under control again.”

