Fancy hitting the slopes? 7 skiing and snowboarding sites nearest to Dundee

By Cara Forrester
March 5 2022, 7.03am
Where are the closest slopes?
If you’ve been inspired by the Winter Olympics and want to give skiing or snowboarding a go, where are the slopes near you?

Snowsport Scotland has launched a new campaign hoping locals will be inspired by the performance of North East ski sensation Kirsty Muir.

But if you want to take advantage of the ‘Bejing Bounce’ and fancy taking to the slopes, where are the closest to Dundee?

Kirsty is hoping locals will hit the slopes.

Freestyle skier Kirsty, 17, learned to ski at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre and The Lecht 2090 aged just three years old.

Have a go on the slopes

Kirsty says: “Scotland is an amazing place to learn how to ski and snowboard, and so many people don’t know just how close they are to a slope where they can try it out.

“Whether on real snow, artificial snow or on dry slopes the most important thing is having a go, regardless of your age or experience.”

Where are the slopes near me?

Scotland has five mountain resorts and 16 artificial snowsport centres.

Here are the seven you can reach by car from Dundee in the shortest time:

Glenshee is a popular choice.

Dundee

Ancrum Outdoor Centre has Dundee’s only dry ski slope, caters for beginners, and also offers organised trips for skiing and snowboarding at other snowsport centres.

You’ll pay £49 for a four-week dry-slope skiing course (£30 for under 10s). A list of courses, prices and how to book is available here.

Arbroath

To use the slope you’ll need to be a member of Arbroath Ski Club.

Memberships run from 1 August until 31 July each year and are priced at £17 for adults, £12 for juniors or a family membership of £37.

Tillicoultry

Firpark Ski Centre offers a range of snow sport activities throughout the year on its 120 metre dry ski slope.

Sports on offer include skiing, snowboarding and blading for people of all levels of experience, with expert tuition by experienced instructors.

Details of classes running and prices are available here.

Will you head out to the slopes?

Edinburgh

The Centre is Britain’s biggest artificial slope with two main slopes and three nursery slopes.

There’s also a fun slope and range of freestyle features. An hour’s practice skiing or snowboarding session is priced at £15 for an adult and £10 for a junior, with age and competency restrictions in place. Full details here.

Aberdeen

The Centre boasts the city’s only dry ski slope. It also offers skiing and snowboarding lessons, public sessions and coaching for all ages and abilities.

Check the timetable for public sessions.

Juniors pay £12 a session and adults £16. Discounts are available for members.

Alfredo Roper, 2, enjoyed a snowball fight with his family when Glenshee opened for the first time in two years.

Braemar

The ski centre boasts 3,504 ft of mountain adventure for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities.

Day lift passes are £32 for adults, £21 for juniors & seniors.

Glenshee Season Ticket Holders will receive 30% discount on day tickets with full details available here.

Falkirk

Polmonthill Snowsports Centre boasts a 100 metre long artificial ski slope and a 20 metre nursery slope.

Both slopes are floodlit and offer year round, all weather skiing and snowboarding.

Fully qualified instructors offer lessons for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities.  Prices are available here.

