St Andrews beach: Artist’s impression shows new walkway and viewing platform, as construction begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

St Andrews beach: Artist’s impression shows new walkway and viewing platform, as construction begins

By Dawn Donaghey
March 17 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 17 2022, 7.13am
Post Thumbnail

Work has started on a new, fully accessible walkway and viewing platform at West Sands in St Andrews.

The construction, which was delayed by Covid, will provide access for those with limited mobility to see the beach and sea from a new viewing platform.

Users will also be able to reach the beach using conventional or beach wheelchairs via an extension to the existing walkway.

The project, funded by local charity The Hamish Foundation with support from St Andrews Links Trust, will transform days out for wheelchair users.

Amy Newton with Peter Newton and Hamish Foundation trustee Debbie McCallum on St Andrews West Sands, using one of six beach wheelchairs which are available to rent.

Amy Newton, chairperson of MS Society Fife, explains: “People who are able bodied don’t think twice about walking along a beach or playing with their children in the sand or just walking and taking in the fresh beach air and views.

“However, to people with MS this is not a simple task and to many it’s not possible due to mobility restraints.

‘Crucial for wellbeing’

“This project is invaluable. As well as the beach wheelchairs available, our members will be able to use their own mobility aids to access the beach.

“They’ll be able to view the sea without being limited to having someone to wheel them back and forwards.

“This level of independence is crucial for mental as well as physical wellbeing.”

An artist’s impression of the extended walkway and viewing platform at West Sands, St Andrews.

Contractors Oastlers have started work on the platform.

Access will be directly behind the existing café on the beach.

The planned opening date is May 1.

Debbie MacCallum, Hamish Foundation trustee, says: “Covid-related impacts have delayed timing for this project and resulted in substantial cost escalation.

“However, we have received very positive support and are delighted we can now push forward and increase the access to our wonderful West Sands beach.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy the positive benefits of a day at St Andrews beach this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]