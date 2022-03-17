St Andrews beach: Artist’s impression shows new walkway and viewing platform, as construction begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work has started on a new, fully accessible walkway and viewing platform at West Sands in St Andrews.

The construction, which was delayed by Covid, will provide access for those with limited mobility to see the beach and sea from a new viewing platform.

Users will also be able to reach the beach using conventional or beach wheelchairs via an extension to the existing walkway.

The project, funded by local charity The Hamish Foundation with support from St Andrews Links Trust, will transform days out for wheelchair users.

Amy Newton, chairperson of MS Society Fife, explains: “People who are able bodied don’t think twice about walking along a beach or playing with their children in the sand or just walking and taking in the fresh beach air and views.

“However, to people with MS this is not a simple task and to many it’s not possible due to mobility restraints.

‘Crucial for wellbeing’

“This project is invaluable. As well as the beach wheelchairs available, our members will be able to use their own mobility aids to access the beach.

“They’ll be able to view the sea without being limited to having someone to wheel them back and forwards.

“This level of independence is crucial for mental as well as physical wellbeing.”

Contractors Oastlers have started work on the platform.

Access will be directly behind the existing café on the beach.

The planned opening date is May 1.

Debbie MacCallum, Hamish Foundation trustee, says: “Covid-related impacts have delayed timing for this project and resulted in substantial cost escalation.

“However, we have received very positive support and are delighted we can now push forward and increase the access to our wonderful West Sands beach.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy the positive benefits of a day at St Andrews beach this year.”