Period problems after Covid vaccine: Tenfold increase in reports to drugs watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Period problems after Covid vaccine: Tenfold increase in reports to drugs watchdog

By Cara Forrester
April 1 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 1 2022, 6.07am
Reports are still being received.
Reports are still being received.

The number of women reporting problems with periods following their Covid vaccinations has rocketed tenfold.

The number of reports logged with medicine watchdogs – from women with side effects – has risen to almost 40,000 in less than a year.

But, despite this, the UK regulator says no link has been established between changes to periods and the vaccines.

Nearly 40,000 reports of disruption to periods have been received.

The Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is responsible for monitoring safety of all medicines and vaccines once they’re approved for use.

They collate reports through the Yellow Card scheme online.

Periods after Covid vaccination

We first reported on disruption to periods following the Covid vaccine last June.

Women in Tayside and Fife had been speaking out about problems they’d encountered.

And at that point, around 4000 reports had been received into the Yellow Card scheme.

‘My next period was longer’

Katie Niven from Dundee told us after having her AstraZeneca jag last March she noticed changes.

Almost 40,000 women reported changes to their periods after having Covid vaccines.
Almost 40,000 women reported changes to their periods after having Covid vaccines.

She said: “I had my vaccine on day three of my cycle and then my next period definitely lasted longer – it was 16 days long.

“I found it highly suspicious. It was a combination of knowing it wasn’t normal for me and finding out, after Googling it, other women were experiencing the same sorts of issues that I made the correlation.”

What do figures say now?

Figures shot up as the vaccination programme rolled out. Up to March 16 this year, figures reveal:

  • 39,494 individual Yellow Card reports have now been logged
  • 50,673 problems have been reported (reports could have had more than one issue reported at a time)

What changes were reported?

A number of different irregularities were reported after all three different types of the vaccine including:

  • heavier than usual periods
  • delayed periods
  • unexpected vaginal bleeding.

The MHRA continue to review reports of suspected period problems.

Is there a link?

The reports are also being reviewed by independent experts.

But, the MHRA says: “The rigorous evaluation completed to date does not support a link between changes to menstrual periods and related symptoms and Covid vaccines.”

And they say the number of reports is low in relation to the number of people who’ve had their vaccines and how common menstrual disorders are generally.

They add changes reported are “mostly transient in nature”. And there is no evidence to suggest Covid vaccines affect fertility or the ability to have children.

What do you think?

Let us know if the Covid vaccine affected your period by completing our survey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]