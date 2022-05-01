HiSmile teeth whitening: It’s an Instagram favourite but does the purple colour correcting foam work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

HiSmile teeth whitening: It’s an Instagram favourite but does the purple colour correcting foam work?

By The Health and Wellbeing Team
May 1 2022, 5.53am
You’ve probably heard of purple shampoo to help tone down brassy hair tones. But did you know teeth whitening brand HiSmile have a foam that promises the same colour correction for teeth?

HiSmile is a brand loved by Instagrammers and influencers. Many fans regularly post images of themselves using the ‘light up’ LED teeth whitening kits.

And, of course, having some of the Kardashian family as promoters has only helped boost the profile of the company.

Their latest product – V34 colour corrector foam – promises to ‘neutralise yellow undertones and brighten dull, white teeth for the day’.

But does it really? We tried it out to see…

HiSmile say the purple foam is best used after a teeth whitening session but it can also be used independently.

How do you use the foam?

Our tester, 24-year-old Conor from Angus, says: “Very straightforward to use. There’s no messing about with strips, trays, gels or powders.

“You literally brush your teeth, pump two squirts of the purple foam into your mouth, swish it around for 15 seconds and spit it out.

“The foam is bright violet so it’s worth giving your mouth a rinse afterwards. But it’s fine, it doesn’t really taste of anything.”

HiSmile purple colour corrector foam.

HiSmile say the foam’s ‘technology’ works because purple and yellow are opposites on the colour wheel: “So a combination of two water-soluble dyes allow for any shade of yellow to be cancelled for the brightest smile.”

They add that the foam is safe to use if you have veneers, bridges, implants crowns or other dental work. However, ‘only natural teeth can be colour corrected.’

Did it make a difference?

Conor says: “I had years of dental work when I was younger – including different braces – so I’ve tried to look after my teeth since I got the braces off.

“My teeth weren’t stained but I suppose everyone has a shade of yellow unless you have a full set of veneers!

“I was really looking forward to using the foam to see if it would whiten my teeth.

Conor’s teeth before he tried the colour corrector foam.

“I tried it ahead of my girlfriend’s graduation and, unfortunately, there definitely wasn’t any whitening!

‘High price’

“However, after a couple of times using it I did think my teeth looked a bit shinier.

Conor noticed a slight difference in shine, but not whitening, after using the foam.

“But at the cost of £16 a can, I’d expect to see really good results instantly.

“It’s a high price when, in fact, you could buy a whitening toothpaste for a lot less and probably see similar results.

“I’m glad I’ve tried it out but my verdict would be 3/10 for HiSmile V34 foam.

“I’d say save your money or buy a good toothbrush and toothpaste instead!”

