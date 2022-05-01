HiSmile teeth whitening: It’s an Instagram favourite but does the purple colour correcting foam work?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You’ve probably heard of purple shampoo to help tone down brassy hair tones. But did you know teeth whitening brand HiSmile have a foam that promises the same colour correction for teeth?

HiSmile is a brand loved by Instagrammers and influencers. Many fans regularly post images of themselves using the ‘light up’ LED teeth whitening kits.

And, of course, having some of the Kardashian family as promoters has only helped boost the profile of the company.

Their latest product – V34 colour corrector foam – promises to ‘neutralise yellow undertones and brighten dull, white teeth for the day’.

But does it really? We tried it out to see…

HiSmile say the purple foam is best used after a teeth whitening session but it can also be used independently.

How do you use the foam?

Our tester, 24-year-old Conor from Angus, says: “Very straightforward to use. There’s no messing about with strips, trays, gels or powders.

“You literally brush your teeth, pump two squirts of the purple foam into your mouth, swish it around for 15 seconds and spit it out.

“The foam is bright violet so it’s worth giving your mouth a rinse afterwards. But it’s fine, it doesn’t really taste of anything.”

HiSmile say the foam’s ‘technology’ works because purple and yellow are opposites on the colour wheel: “So a combination of two water-soluble dyes allow for any shade of yellow to be cancelled for the brightest smile.”

They add that the foam is safe to use if you have veneers, bridges, implants crowns or other dental work. However, ‘only natural teeth can be colour corrected.’

Did it make a difference?

Conor says: “I had years of dental work when I was younger – including different braces – so I’ve tried to look after my teeth since I got the braces off.

“My teeth weren’t stained but I suppose everyone has a shade of yellow unless you have a full set of veneers!

“I was really looking forward to using the foam to see if it would whiten my teeth.

“I tried it ahead of my girlfriend’s graduation and, unfortunately, there definitely wasn’t any whitening!

‘High price’

“However, after a couple of times using it I did think my teeth looked a bit shinier.

“But at the cost of £16 a can, I’d expect to see really good results instantly.

“It’s a high price when, in fact, you could buy a whitening toothpaste for a lot less and probably see similar results.

“I’m glad I’ve tried it out but my verdict would be 3/10 for HiSmile V34 foam.

“I’d say save your money or buy a good toothbrush and toothpaste instead!”