What you need to know about the ‘crisis’ in kid’s mental health services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS mental health support for kids is a “ticking time bomb” that risks a “lost generation” it has been claimed.

A new survey of GPs across the country reveals their damning views of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Mental health organisations have also spoken out and paint a bleak picture.

We take a look at:

what the survey says

what experts say

how long youngsters wait in Tayside and Fife

Increased demand and long waiting times have been raised previously in Tayside and Fife.

And just four weeks before the local government elections, what are GPs and mental health organisations saying?

What is CAMHS?

CAMHS is the name for the NHS services which assess and treat young people with emotional, behavioural or mental health difficulties.

Support covers a range of issues including:

depression

problems with food and eating

self-harm

abuse

violence or anger

bipolar disorder

schizophrenia

anxiety

Teams are made up of nurses, therapists, psychologists, child and adolescent psychiatrists as well as other professionals.

Referrals for support can come from parents, carers, a teacher or a GP.

What does the survey say?

Youth mental health charity stem4 has been tracking GPs’ views for the past six years.

Scottish GPs have given their views in their recent survey:

50% would describe the CAMHS service as in crisis

44% would describe it as very inadequate

60% fear their patients will come to harm because of long waiting times and referrals being rejected

21% say a patient has tried to take their own life due to a lack of access to treatment in the last 12 months

What do the experts think of the survey results?

Blairgowrie GP Dr Andrew Buist, chair of BMA Scotland’s GP committee, says CAMHS is under enormous pressure.

Long waiting lists and failure to address problems mean general practice has to deal with complex issues of patients who require specialist help.

“The frustration felt by GPs has been only been exacerbated as we emerge from the pandemic and begin to see its effects on children and young people’s mental health.”

‘A ticking time bomb’

Dr Nihara Krause, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, founder of stem4, says: “For the past six years CAMHS has been described as a ticking time bomb, the Cinderella service of the NHS, a postcode lottery, and the list goes on.”

Government promises to improve services and extra boosts of cash haven’t helped he adds.

“As these GPs describe, it’s not much more than a raffle, and one currently in crisis.”

Concerns of a ‘lost generation’

Scottish Children’s Services Coalition call for increased investment, expansion to the service and early intervention.

They tell us: “For some time now, we have raised concerns over a potential lost generation of vulnerable children and young people, whose mental health is being impacted even further by the pandemic.

“Too many of our young people are waiting too long for the treatment they need.”

What are the waiting times?

Public Health Scotland publish data for each health board area.

The Scottish Government has a standard that 90% of patients should start treatment within 18 weeks of referral to CAMHS.

They want the standard met by all health boards by March 2023.

The most recent stats for the period ending December 2021 show the performance against that standard.

NHS Tayside figures reveal:

329 people were seen between October and December

93% of those were seen within 18 weeks

Whilst NHS Fife’s figures show:

363 people were seen in the same period

71.9% of those were seen within 18 weeks

What’s the Government doing?

The Scottish Government has allocated:

Nearly £40 million to NHS Boards to improve CAMHS

£4.25m of that to those already on waiting lists

£15m to local councils to fund 230 new supports and services

Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Kevin Stewart adds long waits are “unacceptable”.

“By 2026, each GP Practice will have access to a mental health and wellbeing service, creating 1,000 additional dedicated staff who can help grow community mental health resilience and direct social prescribing.”