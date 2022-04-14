Covid Scotland: Masks, testing and self-isolation rule changes you need to know about before April 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Masks, testing and self-isolation rule changes you need to know about before April 18

By Saskia Harper
April 14 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 14 2022, 11.02am
To go with story by Saskia Harper. April 18 Covid rule changes Picture shows; Dundee shoppers. Dundee. Supplied by Kim Cessford/DCT Media Date; 14/04/2022
To go with story by Saskia Harper. April 18 Covid rule changes Picture shows; Dundee shoppers. Dundee. Supplied by Kim Cessford/DCT Media Date; 14/04/2022

For the past two years, we’ve lived with rules designed to curb the spread of Covid.

But as of next week, the final coronavirus regulations will be lifted in Scotland, marking a moment so many of us have been waiting for.

But what are the final rules to be lifted? Will you have to continue testing? And what are plans to end self-isolation? Or the rules if you’re travelling abroad?

We’re answering all your questions about the future of masks, testing and self-isolating with the virus.

Masks

For some, face coverings have become an integral part of public life. Others can’t wait to see the back of them.

From Monday, it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear them on public transport, in shops and other indoor settings.

The requirement to wear them in certain indoor settings, such as weddings and funerals, was already lifted on April 4.

Speaking about the decision to remove the legal requirement, Nicola Sturgeon said, while recognising face coverings are an inconvenience, they provide additional protection for those most at risk from the virus.

“We will, of course, continue to encourage the wearing of face coverings in certain indoor places, especially where significant numbers of people are present.”

How is testing and self-isolation advice changing?

Numerous changes are coming over the next couple of weeks with regards to PCR and lateral flow (LFD) testing and self-isolation advice.

From April 18:

  • Free LFDs for routine asymptomatic testing will no longer be available for the general public. You can buy tests for around £2 each from pharmacies if you wish to continue regularly testing yourself
  • You’ll no longer be advised to test twice weekly if you have no symptoms
  • You can still access free LFDs if you are a health or social care worker or are visiting vulnerable individuals in care homes or hospitals

Until April 30:

  • You should still self-isolate and book a PCR test if you have Covid symptoms
  • Close contacts of positive cases who are fully vaccinated should continue to do LFDs for seven days

After April 30:

  • People with Covid symptoms will no longer need to test or self-isolate.
  • However, public health advice for those with symptoms will be to stay at home until they feel better, to reduce the risk of infecting other people
  • Covid test sites will close and contact tracing will end

Travel

Vaccine passports are no longer needed to enter the UK. You also no longer need to test before or after flying into Scotland or self-isolate on arrival.

However, if you’re travelling abroad, the rules vary depending on your destination. You may need a vaccine passport for foreign travel.

Testing and self-isolation requirements still vary depending which country you are travelling to so check here, or your destination country’s government website when planning to go abroad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]