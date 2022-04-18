‘It saved my life’: Perthshire powerlifter on how the sport transformed her mental health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Annie Nelson is a powerlifting champion, holding numerous Scottish and British records in the sport. But her journey to success hasn’t been easy.

She credits the sport with turning her life around, helping her back from depression and giving her courage to tackle sexism and online trolls.

Here the Perthshire powerlifter, whose partner is Scotland rugby player Luke Crosbie, tells us:

How the sport transformed her mental health and confidence

Comments she gets from those who underestimate her, as well as the support that keeps her going

Why you should try the transformational benefits of powerlifting

Sport has been an integral part of Annie’s life and something that has helped her through the hard times.

‘I was an anxious child’

The 25-year-old from Kinross explains: “Sports day was the highlight of my year in primary and high school.

“I was quite an anxious child, but I didn’t realise that until looking back later. Taking part in sport was something to be proud of.

“It showed me I was actually good at something. I wasn’t just the quiet person in class who didn’t really say much.”

Annie did athletics competitively throughout her teen years and into university. But when her mental health took a dip in her early 20s, she knew something had to change.

She continues: “I was never that great at athletics. I wasn’t terrible, but I was pretty average and never the first to be picked for things.

Mental health

“I knew my mental health wasn’t great because I didn’t enjoy training anymore. That was a big thing because training and sport had always been my outlet.

“I was very stressed because it was my final year. My anxiety had always been an issue and I was dealing with it a lot at the time, as well as depression.

“I just didn’t have something to make me feel really good. It felt like I wasn’t that great at the sport I was doing, I was going out quite a lot and now I know my uni course wasn’t what I wanted to be doing. I felt lost.”

Motivated to turn her mental health around, Annie reached out to a friend of a friend who invited her to a powerlifting training session.

‘I wanted to lift the same as the boys’

She says: “I’d always enjoyed the weight sessions at athletics. I liked feeling strong and always wanted to be lifting the same amount as the boys.

“I went to a powerlifting session and totally fell in love with the sport. It has had a massively positive impact on my mental health, it’s what helped me the most.

“It’s so empowering and feeling strong has helped me so much. I feel like a different person. I’m a lot more confident now.

“I know who I am, I know what I’m good at, I’m doing something that makes me feel good. My entire life is around powerlifting but I wouldn’t change it.”

Online trolls

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Annie, who has come up against people underestimating her, and even trolling her online.

She says: “There are always people online – mainly men – who have something to say.

“I had one guy comment there’s nothing less attractive than a girl with ‘man arms’. And I definitely don’t have man arms.

“I also hear that girls shouldn’t be lifting heavy weights and I’m going to injure myself. I’ve been told I’m going to end up in a wheelchair by the time I’m 30.

“I don’t see guys getting the same hate as girls do online for doing sports like that. But I realise now it’s jealousy and I can brush it off.”

The journey to South Africa

And Annie’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. After winning at the British Women’s Classic Championships last month, she’ll be flying out to South Africa to represent Team GB in June.

Annie enthuses: “This will be the second time I’ve put on the GB singlet, but the first at a World Championship, the highest level you can compete at in the sport.

“The support from everyone at home is great, they’re all so proud of me. When I did the British Championships, it felt like half of Scotland was in the room with me.

“My boyfriend Luke, who plays rugby for Scotland, has been a massive support. When I decided to change career and go into coaching, we’d just got a mortgage.

“I was worried I wouldn’t be able to pay the bills. But Luke said not to worry, he had my back. That’s really what made me go for it and I’m so thankful for that.”

‘It will be the best thing you ever do’

So, what should you do if you’re inspired to give powerlifting a try?

Annie urges: “Don’t hesitate. I waited far too long to get into it. I don’t know a single person who’s started it and not fallen in love with the sport.

“It will probably be the best thing you ever do.

“Reflecting back on my whole journey, I’d go as far as to say powerlifting saved my life.”