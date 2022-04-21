Should I Tell You I’m Trans? Young Fife filmmaker’s BBC programme shines a light on the dating debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Should I Tell You I’m Trans? Young Fife filmmaker’s BBC programme shines a light on the dating debate

By Dawn Donaghey
April 21 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 21 2022, 7.36am
Fife filmmaker Jax Sinclair

Growing up was not easy for Jax Sinclair. Dealing with gender dysphoria and trying to navigate life as a teenager in a small town was, says Jax, ‘alienating’.

But, as Jax’s film for BBC Scotland’s Disclosure is released, they’re reflecting on how things have changed for young people today.

The film explores the difficulties of navigating the dating scene – and the debate around whether there’s a need to tell someone you’re trans before getting intimate.

Jax, 23, grew up in Burntisland and went to Balwearie High, before moving to Dunfermline High School after coming out as trans at 17.

Community

“My experience growing up was quite alienating. I was the first and only trans person in my school at that time,” Jax, who identifies as non-binary, explains.

“It’s difficult trying to manage at school and keep up academically when you’ve got gender dysphoria and everything else that comes along with that.”

Jax Sinclair.
Jax Sinclair.

Going back to school to speak to the LGBT group there recently, Jax realised things have improved a bit.

“I asked the 10 or 12 trans people there to raise their hands if they’d experienced transphobia. They all had.

“But things have moved on. I can see that people have a community and peers they can relate to, which wasn’t how it was for me.”

Jax talks to young people like Maya and Noah, also in the trans community, in the film Should I Tell You I'm Trans?
Jax talks to young people like Maya and Noah, also in the trans community, in the film Should I Tell You I’m Trans?  Image BBC iPlayer.

Jax made YouTube videos while still at school, as a way of coping with the experiences of their transition.

Debate on TikTok

This led to a degree in journalism, before securing the Lyra McKee training bursary, and a job with the BBC’s investigations unit, with editor Shelley Jofre.

“That’s how my film Should I Tell You I’m Trans began. I started making it after I saw gender disclosure being debated on TikTok,” Jax continues.

Tayla Dow, who features in the film, says safety fears influence her decision not to disclose her gender identity on nights out
Tayla Dow, who features in the film, says safety fears influence her decision not to disclose her gender identity on nights out. Image BBC.

Jax says: “As a trans person myself I wanted to find out how other young people are dealing with the complexities of this question – should I tell you I’m trans?

In the film, Jax talks to people on both sides of the debate about whether to disclose before they get intimate with someone.

Some, like Tayla and Lily, say it’s their right to decide when to discuss their past. While others feel it’s best to let prospective partners know straight away.

Coming out

“Coming out itself isn’t like a one-time event, it’s something LGBT people have to do continually throughout their lives with family members, friends, partners and others,” Jax continues.

“It can be challenging when you’re young, trying to navigate dating and relationships but for trans people there’s an added layer of having to come out.

“You have to find someone you’re attracted to, you’re compatible with but you also have to respect your identity.”

The programme also considers the consequences of not being upfront.

In the film Harry says he tells girls upfront that he is transgender
In the film Harry says he tells girls upfront that he is transgender. Image BBC iPlayer.

Jax says: “I want people to watch and understand that there isn’t a black and white answer for trans people. There are complexities and grey areas in the discussion.

“I wanted to focus on, rather than activists or campaigners, just everyday people living their life, and find out what challenges they face particularly around dating and sex.

Trans journey

“The film wasn’t about providing an answer of yes or no, it was to explore and understand the complexities.”

Jax is rightly proud of the film and agrees it is a good way to open up conversation and education on topics that have previously been taboo.

Jax is now working on other investigations for Disclosure. Image BBC iPlayer.

“It is important as a trans person in journalism to be visible,” says Jax. “I want to be that person that I wanted to see when I was younger and growing up.

“I’d say to any young person setting out now on a trans journey, don’t let your story inhibit you, don’t let anyone hold you back from being you.”

Should I Tell You I’m Trans? is available now on BBC iPlayer.

