Should I Tell You I’m Trans? Young Fife filmmaker’s BBC programme shines a light on the dating debate

Growing up was not easy for Jax Sinclair. Dealing with gender dysphoria and trying to navigate life as a teenager in a small town was, says Jax, ‘alienating’.

But, as Jax’s film for BBC Scotland’s Disclosure is released, they’re reflecting on how things have changed for young people today.

The film explores the difficulties of navigating the dating scene – and the debate around whether there’s a need to tell someone you’re trans before getting intimate.

Jax, 23, grew up in Burntisland and went to Balwearie High, before moving to Dunfermline High School after coming out as trans at 17.

Community

“My experience growing up was quite alienating. I was the first and only trans person in my school at that time,” Jax, who identifies as non-binary, explains.

“It’s difficult trying to manage at school and keep up academically when you’ve got gender dysphoria and everything else that comes along with that.”

Going back to school to speak to the LGBT group there recently, Jax realised things have improved a bit.

“I asked the 10 or 12 trans people there to raise their hands if they’d experienced transphobia. They all had.

“But things have moved on. I can see that people have a community and peers they can relate to, which wasn’t how it was for me.”

Jax made YouTube videos while still at school, as a way of coping with the experiences of their transition.

Debate on TikTok

This led to a degree in journalism, before securing the Lyra McKee training bursary, and a job with the BBC’s investigations unit, with editor Shelley Jofre.

“That’s how my film Should I Tell You I’m Trans began. I started making it after I saw gender disclosure being debated on TikTok,” Jax continues.

Jax says: “As a trans person myself I wanted to find out how other young people are dealing with the complexities of this question – should I tell you I’m trans?”

In the film, Jax talks to people on both sides of the debate about whether to disclose before they get intimate with someone.

Some, like Tayla and Lily, say it’s their right to decide when to discuss their past. While others feel it’s best to let prospective partners know straight away.

Coming out

“Coming out itself isn’t like a one-time event, it’s something LGBT people have to do continually throughout their lives with family members, friends, partners and others,” Jax continues.

“It can be challenging when you’re young, trying to navigate dating and relationships but for trans people there’s an added layer of having to come out.

“You have to find someone you’re attracted to, you’re compatible with but you also have to respect your identity.”

The programme also considers the consequences of not being upfront.

Jax says: “I want people to watch and understand that there isn’t a black and white answer for trans people. There are complexities and grey areas in the discussion.

“I wanted to focus on, rather than activists or campaigners, just everyday people living their life, and find out what challenges they face particularly around dating and sex.

Trans journey

“The film wasn’t about providing an answer of yes or no, it was to explore and understand the complexities.”

Jax is rightly proud of the film and agrees it is a good way to open up conversation and education on topics that have previously been taboo.

“It is important as a trans person in journalism to be visible,” says Jax. “I want to be that person that I wanted to see when I was younger and growing up.

“I’d say to any young person setting out now on a trans journey, don’t let your story inhibit you, don’t let anyone hold you back from being you.”

Should I Tell You I’m Trans? is available now on BBC iPlayer.

We’d love to hear about your health or wellbeing journey – whether that’s advice, insight into the challenges of living with a long-term condition or an achievement you want to celebrate. Contact us at healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk