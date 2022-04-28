GP surgery staff across Tayside to receive wellbeing boxes to say thanks for their hard work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
GP surgery staff across Tayside to receive wellbeing boxes to say thanks for their hard work

By Dawn Donaghey
April 28 2022, 12.47pm
Staff in all 63 Tayside GP practices will receive wellbeing gift boxes to thank them for their ‘tireless work’ throughout the pandemic.

Wellbeing boxes are being delivered to every GP practice to be shared among clinical, administration, clerical and domestic staff members.

NHS Tayside Spiritual Care and Wellbeing services through funding from Tayside Health Fund, which is NHS Tayside’s Health Charity, have started to deliver the boxes.

Emma Jane Wells, Chair of Tayside Health Fund.

Emma Jane Wells, Chair of Tayside Health Fund says: “We hope staff benefit from the selection of gifts.

“We have filled the boxes with wellbeing in mind.”

Staff at Friockheim Health Centre, one of the first to receive a box, said: “We were all delighted to receive the box and felt it was a boost to us due to the position the practice is in.

“Something nice during some dark days and it is really nice to know others were thinking of us.”

The boxes include bath-bombs, mindfulness colouring, Sudoku puzzles, chocolates, tea, coffee, hot chocolate and natural fruit bar snacks.

‘Help people feel valued’

Former GP Mark Ford, who now works for NHS Tayside’s Staff Wellbeing Service, says: “I’m acutely aware of the pressures faced by those who work in Primary Care.

“Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic has not only increased pressures that already existed, but has also radically changed the face of General Practice.

“The work of GP practices has never stopped and they have continued to work tirelessly to provide high quality care for their patients.

“I have nothing but praise and admiration for them.

“These boxes are a small token of appreciation for the work done by all GP practice staff throughout Tayside.

“Our hope is that they might help people feel valued in the work they do and, even in some small way, brighten their day.”

