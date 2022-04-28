GP surgery staff across Tayside to receive wellbeing boxes to say thanks for their hard work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff in all 63 Tayside GP practices will receive wellbeing gift boxes to thank them for their ‘tireless work’ throughout the pandemic.

Wellbeing boxes are being delivered to every GP practice to be shared among clinical, administration, clerical and domestic staff members.

NHS Tayside Spiritual Care and Wellbeing services through funding from Tayside Health Fund, which is NHS Tayside’s Health Charity, have started to deliver the boxes.

Emma Jane Wells, Chair of Tayside Health Fund says: “We hope staff benefit from the selection of gifts.

“We have filled the boxes with wellbeing in mind.”

Staff at Friockheim Health Centre, one of the first to receive a box, said: “We were all delighted to receive the box and felt it was a boost to us due to the position the practice is in.

“Something nice during some dark days and it is really nice to know others were thinking of us.”

The boxes include bath-bombs, mindfulness colouring, Sudoku puzzles, chocolates, tea, coffee, hot chocolate and natural fruit bar snacks.

‘Help people feel valued’

Former GP Mark Ford, who now works for NHS Tayside’s Staff Wellbeing Service, says: “I’m acutely aware of the pressures faced by those who work in Primary Care.

“Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic has not only increased pressures that already existed, but has also radically changed the face of General Practice.

“The work of GP practices has never stopped and they have continued to work tirelessly to provide high quality care for their patients.

“I have nothing but praise and admiration for them.

“These boxes are a small token of appreciation for the work done by all GP practice staff throughout Tayside.

“Our hope is that they might help people feel valued in the work they do and, even in some small way, brighten their day.”