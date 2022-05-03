Angus lad Oliver shares a special message for Deaf Awareness Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Angus lad Oliver shares a special message for Deaf Awareness Week

By Cara Forrester
May 3 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 3 2022, 8.09am
Oliver Bosch
Oliver

Carnoustie youngster Oliver Bosch has been through a lot in his life.

The courageous 10-year-old is profoundly deaf and has battled through a series of operations.

Despite his brave spirit, mum Jemma explains as time goes by, Oliver has started to feel more isolated from the world.

We find out why and share his special message to our readers this Deaf Awareness Week.

Oliver with his mum Jemma.
Oliver with his mum Jemma.

Oliver has a congenital condition known as Goldenhar syndrome.

His auditory nerve is missing, which means sound cannot get through to his brain.

Although he’s not able to be treated with cochlear implants, he has an auditory brain stem implant fitted to help him to hear.

But mum Jemma says: “Oliver is doing great now.

‘What’s that noise?’

“He can discriminate between certain sounds such as the phone ringing or the doorbell going and has started to ask in sign ‘what’s that noise’ if he hears something.

“We still travel every year to have him mapped as his brain is still growing and the implant can move and stimulate other parts of his body.

Oliver is doing well.
Oliver is doing well.

“For example, he has some electrodes switched off because they made him cough.

“He still has balance issues and always will, but in general he is a tough little cookie.”

‘Realising he’s different’

Sadly though, the youngster often feels isolated.

Jemma continues: “Oliver is only recently beginning to realise he’s different. He asks if people can sign, when we learned to sign, and if we knew it before he was born.

“He has one good friend at school, Ella, who is a great signer and we gave her a little BSL book for Christmas to help her and Oliver.

Oliver takes his friend Ella a gift at Christmas.
Oliver takes his friend Ella a gift at Christmas.

“He’s a bit lost if she’s ever off school.”

Not very many children are learning sign language at school, she explains.

“Isolation is a real problem. You can now take BSL as a National 5, but not very many schools offer it. Even at Carnoustie High, the service school in Angus for deaf kids, they don’t have it.

Oliver’s parents worry he feels isolated.

“At primary Oliver has an amazing teacher of the deaf and communication support team who signs for him full-time.

“They facilitate conversations for him with the other children. His classmates pick up incidental signs and know they can ask the support workers how to ask something.

“But we worry what will happen at high school.

Oliver can’t enjoy some of the things his peers do, like sleepovers or going to a friends.

“Only myself, Ben, Oliver’s dad and sister Darcey, Granny and Grandad know sign language.

“So little things like going to a friend’s house or for a sleepover aren’t options for him.

“Even birthday parties or playing golf, one of us has to be with him to interpret.

‘Make a deaf person’s day’

“The thing that strikes Ben and me most is when people try to talk to Oliver, realise he’s deaf, and then say ‘oh sorry’ and talk to us instead.

“We have to say it’s OK, just keep talking to Oliver and we’ll translate.

“Even just a couple of words like, please, thank you or how are you can make a deaf person’s day and they only take a minute to learn!

Even a couple of words like please or thank you can make a deaf person’s day, says Jemma.

“I’d love people to be able to come over to him and start chatting. And I want them know it’s OK to ask questions, don’t be embarrassed to ask us anything.”

And Oliver would love more locals to communicate with him too and has a special message for Deaf Awareness Week.

Watch his message for the community.

There’s a range of local events for Deaf Awareness week, which runs until Friday.

  • A free BSL taster session on Wednesday May 4 at Deaf Links, Dundee from 10am until noon.
  • A signing choir at Wellgate Shopping Centre from 2pm on Wednesday May 4.
  • Fire awareness for all at Deaf Links on Thursday May 5 from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
  • An awareness stall in St John’s Centre, Perth, on Friday May 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]