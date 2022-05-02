In Pictures: Charity match and family fun day in memory of Fife footballer Ciaran Reilly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
In Pictures: Charity match and family fun day in memory of Fife footballer Ciaran Reilly

By Dawn Donaghey and Gemma Bibby
May 2 2022, 12.05pm Updated: May 2 2022, 2.38pm
Ciaran Reilly
The event was held in memory of Ciaran Reilly. Copyright Kinross Colts.

Fife families and players from local clubs held a charity football match and fun day in memory of much-loved team-mate Ciaran Reilly on Sunday.

Cupar’s Duffus Park hosted the Ciaran Reilly Memorial Cup, which it’s hoped will become an annual event, for mental health charity Back Onside.

Dad-of-three Ciaran was just 29 when he tragically lost his life to suicide in December 2020, after struggling with his mental health and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The match, saw Ciaran’s family and friends come together to play against local teams while guests enjoyed fun activities, food stalls, face-painting and a bouncy castle.

Some of the eight teams who took part including a friends and family team in yellow with Debbie Reilly, centre.
Sunday’s event was brought together by Ciaran’s step-mum Debbie Reilly, his dad Kev and family, who have had support from Back Onside.

Team-mates describe Kinross Colts player Ciaran as ‘highly talented’ and ‘someone who could light up any dressing room’.

Talking to local blog CuparNow Debbie explains: “Despite mental health and suicide being more widely spoken about there is still a stigma attached to this illness.

Support with mental health

“Without Back Onside reaching out to us at the start who knows where we would have all been right now,” Debbie says.

“Kev and I hope to raise as much as we can so they can continue to help people who suffer with their mental health, before they feel they can’t go on.“

Our photographer captured the action at the event.

Stalls and food vans at the fundraiser.
Action from the friends and family team v Fossoway.
Carter Dalrymple (6) at the Ciaran Reilly memorial tournament.
Local players remember Ciaran as someone who would ‘light up any dressing room’.
Dylan Simpson, 5, and Beau McCoy, 8, took part in fun family activities including face-painting.
Honor Raeburn, 2, enjoys the bouncy castle.
Gary Reilly, Ciaran's uncle, scores for the Friends and Family team
Gary Reilly, Ciaran’s uncle, scores for the Friends and Family team in special Back Onside strips sponsored by Specsavers.

  • If you need mental health support, you can contact Back Onside and other leading support organisations here.

