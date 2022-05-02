In Pictures: Charity match and family fun day in memory of Fife footballer Ciaran Reilly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife families and players from local clubs held a charity football match and fun day in memory of much-loved team-mate Ciaran Reilly on Sunday.

Cupar’s Duffus Park hosted the Ciaran Reilly Memorial Cup, which it’s hoped will become an annual event, for mental health charity Back Onside.

Dad-of-three Ciaran was just 29 when he tragically lost his life to suicide in December 2020, after struggling with his mental health and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The match, saw Ciaran’s family and friends come together to play against local teams while guests enjoyed fun activities, food stalls, face-painting and a bouncy castle.

Sunday’s event was brought together by Ciaran’s step-mum Debbie Reilly, his dad Kev and family, who have had support from Back Onside.

Team-mates describe Kinross Colts player Ciaran as ‘highly talented’ and ‘someone who could light up any dressing room’.

Talking to local blog CuparNow Debbie explains: “Despite mental health and suicide being more widely spoken about there is still a stigma attached to this illness.

Support with mental health

“Without Back Onside reaching out to us at the start who knows where we would have all been right now,” Debbie says.

“Kev and I hope to raise as much as we can so they can continue to help people who suffer with their mental health, before they feel they can’t go on.“

Our photographer captured the action at the event.

If you need mental health support, you can contact Back Onside and other leading support organisations here.