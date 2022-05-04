Skin cancer awareness: The signs and symptoms you need to know

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As we head into summer, you may be thinking about heading to the sun beds, or the best way to get a glowing tan.

But too much exposure to the sun is the biggest cause of skin cancer.

Melanoma is now the fifth most common cancer in Tayside and Fife.

We’re sharing the signs and symptoms of skin cancer to help you look out for changes and to ensure you get any care you may need as early as possible.

Types of skin cancer

Skin cancers appear as visible marks on the skin. They can take the form of moles, freckles, or an area of skin that looks or feels different than normal.

There are two types of skin cancer: Melanoma and non-melanoma.

The main causes of both are overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. This could be from a variety of factors, including spending too much time in the sun or using sun beds.

Melanoma develops in the cells (melanocytes) that produce melanin — the pigment that gives your skin its colour.

Non-melanoma cancers are a group of cancers that slowly develop in the upper layers of the skin.

The term ‘non-melanoma’ distinguishes these more common types of skin cancer, such as basal cell carcinoma, from melanoma, which though less common, can be more serious.

Melanoma symptoms

The main symptom of melanoma is the appearance of a new mole or a change to an existing mole.

You should keep an eye out for moles that gradually change shape, size or colour.

This can happen anywhere on the body, but the most commonly affected areas are the back in men and the legs in women.

Melanomas are uncommon in areas that are protected from sun exposure.

Non-melanoma symptoms

The first sign of non-melanoma skin cancer is usually the appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin.

It slowly progresses over months or sometimes years.

In most cases, cancerous lumps are red and firm and sometimes turn into ulcers, while cancerous patches are usually flat and scaly.

You can look at photos for examples of non-melanoma skin cancers on the Cancer Research website.

Risk factors

You might be at higher risk of developing skin cancer if you have:

a family history of skin cancer

pale skin that doesn’t tan easily

red or blonde hair

blue eyes

a large number of moles or freckles

previously damaged your skin through sunburn or radiotherapy treatment

a condition that suppresses your immune system, or you take immunosuppressants

Treatment

The main treatment for skin cancer is surgery to remove the mole, lump or mark on your skin.

The cancer will be removed, along with healthy tissue surrounding it, to ensure it has all been taken.

Overall, treatment is successful for at least nine out of 10 people with non-melanoma skin cancer, and in most cases, surgery is enough to cure it.

Melanoma treatment depends on the stage the cancer is at. If it is caught at stage one or two, it will be removed surgically.

In this case, there is a low chance of it returning and no further treatment should be needed.

Around 80% to 90% of people in this position are monitored for up to five years and are discharged with no further problems.

If melanoma has spread to the lymph nodes (stage three) or other organs (stage four), treatment options include removing the lymph nodes, immunotherapy and radiotherapy.