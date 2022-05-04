Skin cancer awareness: The signs and symptoms you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Skin cancer awareness: The signs and symptoms you need to know

By Saskia Harper
May 4 2022, 5.53am
Post Thumbnail

As we head into summer, you may be thinking about heading to the sun beds, or the best way to get a glowing tan.

But too much exposure to the sun is the biggest cause of skin cancer.

Melanoma is now the fifth most common cancer in Tayside and Fife.

We’re sharing the signs and symptoms of skin cancer to help you look out for changes and to ensure you get any care you may need as early as possible.

Types of skin cancer

Skin cancers appear as visible marks on the skin. They can take the form of moles, freckles, or an area of skin that looks or feels different than normal.

There are two types of skin cancer: Melanoma and non-melanoma.

The main causes of both are overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. This could be from a variety of factors, including spending too much time in the sun or using sun beds.

An example of melanoma.
An example of melanoma.

Melanoma develops in the cells (melanocytes) that produce melanin — the pigment that gives your skin its colour.

Non-melanoma cancers are a group of cancers that slowly develop in the upper layers of the skin.

The term ‘non-melanoma’ distinguishes these more common types of skin cancer, such as basal cell carcinoma, from melanoma, which though less common, can be more serious.

Melanoma symptoms

The main symptom of melanoma is the appearance of a new mole or a change to an existing mole.

You should keep an eye out for moles that gradually change shape, size or colour.

This can happen anywhere on the body, but the most commonly affected areas are the back in men and the legs in women.

Melanomas are uncommon in areas that are protected from sun exposure.

Non-melanoma symptoms

The first sign of non-melanoma skin cancer is usually the appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin.

It slowly progresses over months or sometimes years.

Green indicates healthy moles: symmetrical, flat, contained and with even edges, while those with the red crosses indicate signs of melanoma.
Green indicates healthy moles: symmetrical, flat, contained and with even edges, while those with the red crosses indicate signs of melanoma.

In most cases, cancerous lumps are red and firm and sometimes turn into ulcers, while cancerous patches are usually flat and scaly.

You can look at photos for examples of non-melanoma skin cancers on the Cancer Research website.

Risk factors

You might be at higher risk of developing skin cancer if you have:

  • a family history of skin cancer
  • pale skin that doesn’t tan easily
  • red or blonde hair
  • blue eyes
  • a large number of moles or freckles
  • previously damaged your skin through sunburn or radiotherapy treatment
  • a condition that suppresses your immune system, or you take immunosuppressants

Treatment

The main treatment for skin cancer is surgery to remove the mole, lump or mark on your skin.

The cancer will be removed, along with healthy tissue surrounding it, to ensure it has all been taken.

Overall, treatment is successful for at least nine out of 10 people with non-melanoma skin cancer, and in most cases, surgery is enough to cure it.

Melanoma treatment depends on the stage the cancer is at. If it is caught at stage one or two, it will be removed surgically.

In this case, there is a low chance of it returning and no further treatment should be needed.

Around 80% to 90% of people in this position are monitored for up to five years and are discharged with no further problems.

If melanoma has spread to the lymph nodes (stage three) or other organs (stage four), treatment options include removing the lymph nodes, immunotherapy and radiotherapy.

‘It looked like a freckle’: Perth woman’s melanoma surgery after losing mum to skin cancer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]