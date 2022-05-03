Do you know the signs and symptoms of sepsis? Survivor speaks out as part of new awareness campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Do you know the signs and symptoms of sepsis? Survivor speaks out as part of new awareness campaign

By Dawn Donaghey
May 3 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 3 2022, 8.03am
Kimberley Bradley - sepsis survivor and husband Nathan

A leading sepsis charity is launching a national awareness campaign with the Scottish Government after planned joint campaigns were paused due to the Covid pandemic.

More than 4,000 people die from sepsis every year in Scotland and the condition can kill a previously healthy person within hours.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf says the partnership between Sepsis Research FEAT and the Scottish Government will help save lives by increasing public awareness of the disease.

But do you know the signs and symptoms? Here, sepsis survivor Kimberley Bradley shares her story.

Kimberley contracted sepsis after a family walk.
Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to an infection spirals rapidly out of control, injuring its own tissues and organs.

Mum-of-one Kimberley Bradley, 41, contracted sepsis in April 2019. She became unwell after an outing with husband Nathan on Easter weekend.

“We had enjoyed a walk along the beach, the weather was really lovely. We came home in the early evening and started making the tea,” Kimberley explains.

Shivery

“I felt very cold and shivery and assumed I’d maybe had too much sun.”

Kimberley, from Edinburgh, felt worse as the night went on and then started to vomit.

“I decided to go to bed and see how I felt in the morning. Nathan came in to check on me and I was worse.

“He was asking me questions and I was unable to speak. I was scared and thought I was having a stroke.”

New sepsis campaign launch: Colin Graham of Sepsis Research FEAT; Kimberley Bradley; Humza Yousaf; sepsis survivor Sarah Weatherston; Fiona Griffith of the GenOMICC study, funded by Sepsis Research FEAT.
Nathan called for an ambulance.

Kimberley continues: “I vaguely recall being put into the ambulance and then I was being told that it was eight days later and I’d been in an induced coma.

“I had meningococcal septicaemia which developed into sepsis with all my organs shutting down. I was shocked at how fast things happened and hearing how close I came to dying”.

‘Toes auto-amputated’

It was a very difficult time for Nathan and daughter Lucy, 16, and both have been a huge support during Kimberley’s treatment and recovery.

Treatment took place at home and at hospital where she had dialysis for her
kidneys, which have now fully recovered, and dressings on her hands, feet and nose
for necrotic tissue.

She says: “The wounds were dressed for a year as my toes auto-amputated. I then had surgery to amputate the three final toes”.

Kimberley is still receiving treatment and may need additional tissue on her feet removed, as it is continuing to turn necrotic.

Like many, she wasn’t aware of sepsis prior to her diagnosis but is encouraging
people to “trust your own instincts and let someone know if you feel ill”.

“If my husband hadn’t checked on me through the night, I wouldn’t have survived until the morning,” she says.

Colin Graham, Chief Operating Officer at Sepsis Research FEAT, says: “This year will see our largest campaign yet and we are very much looking forward to sharing it with the public this August.

“The more people across the country who are able to spot the key symptoms of sepsis in themselves and others, the more lives will be saved.”

More information about sepsis is available here.

