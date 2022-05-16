Dundee mum’s pre-eclampsia warning and thanks to Ninewells as twins go home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee mum’s pre-eclampsia warning and thanks to Ninewells as twins go home

By Dawn Donaghey
May 16 2022, 5.53am
A Dundee couple say they have nothing but praise for staff at Ninewells as they welcome their beautiful twins home after a traumatic first few weeks.

New mum and dad Ashlea Glen and Gary Lochhead are sharing their experience in the hope it may help other families – and also highlight the expertise of Ninewells neonatal unit.

Little Grace and brother Fionn were delivered seven weeks early, and spent 17 days in special care, after Ashlea developed the potentially life-threatening condition pre-eclampsia.

Here Ashlea tells us:

  • How the last few weeks were the ‘toughest of our lives’
  • Her warning for other pregnant mums about warning signs of pre-eclampsia
  • How the babies are doing now and how much joy they’ve brought
Gary takes the babies home after weeks in special care.

Gary and Ashlea, who both work for Jaguar Land Rover in Dundee, had just moved house and were ‘living out of boxes’ when Ashlea was admitted to hospital.

“We found out on Gary’s 30th birthday we were pregnant. About four weeks in I just had a feeling it was twins. So when Gary saw them on the scan he couldn’t believe it!”

“I had to be scanned every four weeks after the 20 weeks scan to make sure they’re growing the way they should be,” Ashlea explains.

Blurred vision

“They told me Grace wasn’t growing as much as they’d like but it could be because I was on blood pressure tablets.

“On April 7 I went up for my scan and she’d caught up with her growth, which we thought was great news.

“But then suddenly my blood pressure went through the roof and I developed a migraine and blurred vision.

Ashlea’s twins were delivered seven weeks early due to pre-eclampsia.

“I don’t suffer migraines and didn’t realise it is a sign of pre-eclampsia.

“I was in severe pain and crying and, thankfully, was immediately admitted to hospital.”

Ashlea was carefully monitored and it was decided the twins would need to be born early due to the pre-eclampsia.

“They were born on Monday April 11, each exactly 3lbs 12ozs and three minutes apart by C-section. Grace was first,” says Ashlea, 36.

Separated from the babies

“Everything was explained to us before we went in but nothing prepared us for how scary the birth was.

“As soon as they were born, eight paediatric nurses came running out and within minutes the twins were wired up to little breathing face masks and being monitored.

Ashley wasn’t able to see the babies for days as she recovered from pre-eclampsia.

“Lying there paralysed, it was so emotional and traumatic waiting to hear those first cries. It was pure relief to hear them.

“I was able to hold Fionn for a minute before they went to the Unit. But because my blood pressure was so high I wasn’t able to go and see them in NICU.

Cried all night

“I was in the post-natal ward, with babies and their mums, so I wasn’t sleeping, was wondering how the babies were, my blood pressure was still high.

“There were two health care assistants who were amazing, so kind to me.

“I cried all night for the babies. The midwives and all the staff at Ninewells were so caring and supportive.

“When I got out after five days we were allowed to go into the NICU to, at last, have skin to skin contact with them.

Gary and Ashlea were able to see their twins after a few days.

“The staff taught us how to change the nappies and the feeding tubes. The twins were in incubators, had jaundice and on blue-light therapy.

“They were separated for treatment but then were put in a cot together. They seem to settle better when they are beside each other.”

Pre-clampsia warning

Before the birth Ashlea had a home blood pressure monitor and did urine samples to send to the hospital to check for pre-eclampsia.

She explains: “I hadn’t realised how serious the condition is. It can bring on heart attacks and strokes and can stop oxygen or blood flow to the babies.

“So it is really important for mums to trust their instincts, listen to their own bodies and to do the checks for pre-eclampsia.

“I had a sixth sense it would happen to me and it did.”

Happy to be home.

The family went home just before what would have been the twins’ due date.

So grateful

“They’ll both continue to be checked – they’ll need hip ultrasounds, a common thing if twins are breech,” says Ashlea.

“We’re feeling more normal now. The babies are doing absolutely great, despite being seven weeks early.

“We look at them and see how perfect and adorable they are. We’re beyond grateful to Ninewells and feel so blessed.”

  • Click here for more information on pre-eclampsia.

