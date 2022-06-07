Perthshire student Sarah volunteers to help others after losing her beloved mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire student Sarah volunteers to help others after losing her beloved mum

By Cara Forrester
June 7 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 7 2022, 9.38am
Sarah wants to help others.
Brave Auchterarder student Sarah Mitchell is using the loss of her mum to Huntington’s disease to help other young people.

Sarah is speaking out about losing her beloved mum, during lockdown, to help others.

She hopes to increase understanding about the condition and the impact it has on families.

Student Sarah hopes her story will help others dealing with Huntington’s disease.

Sarah’s mum Natalie passed away 18 months ago, aged just 55.

But, sadly, the inspirational 18-year-old has dealt with her mum’s condition from a very early age.

She explains: “I was only seven when Mum went to live in a care home so I can’t really remember a time when she was well.

“I have photos to jog my memory and I know that, from what everyone tells me, Mum was great fun and had lots of friends.

Sarah and her beloved mum Natalie.

“She was very funny and would laugh a lot. Even when she was really ill, my dad could always make her laugh with some funny story.”

24-hour care

Natalie needed 24-hour care because of the severe physical and mental symptoms associated with Huntington’s disease.

It’s a complex neurological disease caused by a hereditary gene.

As the disease progresses, people develop uncontrolled jerky, fidgety movements and lose ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or swallow.

Other symptoms of Huntington’s disease

Mental health symptoms include:

  • depression
  • anxiety
  • personality changes
  • mood swings
  • psychosis (in some people).

The disease also damages cognition (thinking processes), leading to dementia and an inability to make decisions or plan.

Each child of someone with Huntington’s disease has a 50/50 risk of also having inherited the faulty gene that causes the incurable condition.

A test is available for those aged 18 or over who choose to have it.

‘We began to realise what was coming’

During lockdown, Sarah got a call she didn’t want to receive.

“Mum had been looked after in care homes for 10 years when we received a call during lockdown to say her health was getting worse.

Brave Sarah dealt with the loss of her mum to Huntington’s disease.

“Over the next couple of months, Mum’s condition didn’t improve and we began to realise what was coming.”

Unable to visit mum

Coming to terms with it was made even more difficult for Sarah because of pandemic restrictions.

It meant for a long time she hadn’t been able to visit her mum.

“I was struggling to cope because I couldn’t see her.

“So my Dad got in touch with the Scottish Huntington’s Association to tell them what was happening.

Sarah was supported by the Scottish Huntington’s Association charity.

“I’ve been supported by the charity’s Youth Service for a long time and I know the specialist youth advisors there really well.

“My advisor kept in touch with me every couple of days.

“Whether it was a five minute phone call just to check in or an hour-long video chat, it made a huge difference having someone to speak to.

“We would talk about Mum, ways to look after my mental wellbeing, how I was getting on at school, anything that was worrying me.”

‘I think I’m doing OK’

“My specialist youth advisor was also there for me when Mum died, helping me to cope and understand.

“Now that some time has passed, I think I’m doing OK.

“I’m working part-time, studying at college and looking forward to my second year on the professional cookery course.

“The support is still there from Scottish Huntington’s Association and I’ve had great encouragement from them to volunteer as a youth ambassador.

Sarah with precious memories of her mum Natalie who she lost to Huntington’s disease.

“I’m ready to share my experiences with other young people growing up in Huntington’s disease families; I want them to know that I understand what they’re going through.

“I’m also going along to the charity’s Dance 100 event in Glasgow next month to help raise funds and awareness.

“It’s an opportunity to give back – and if I’m able to help somebody at the same time, even just a little bit, that will be really good.”

