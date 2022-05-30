Memories of 50 years as a diabetic: Award-winning Angus man’s advice for an active life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Memories of 50 years as a diabetic: Award-winning Angus man’s advice for an active life

By Dawn Donaghey
May 30 2022, 5.53am
Angus man John Murphy has won a national award in recognition of living with diabetes for 50 years.

First diagnosed with diabetes at the age of nine, he’s seen many changes in the treatment of the condition.

Now John, who grew up in Carnoustie, has been awarded the prestigious Alan Nabarro medal for courage and perseverance in managing diabetes for five decades.

Here, John looks back at how things have changed and how he never let diabetes hold him back from living a fully active, sporting life.

John Murphy at the time of his diabetes diagnosis.

“Before I was diagnosed in 1972, I was drinking gallons of water or orange juice, constantly going to the toilet and losing weight,” John explains.

“I spent eight weeks in hospital while they stabilised my blood sugar levels.

Boiling the syringe

“I was put on one insulin injection a day. And my first insulin syringe was made of glass: to sterilise it my mum had to boil it before each injection!”

John remembers in those days there was no blood monitoring – instead he did urine tests. Though this didn’t stop him playing football for Kinloch Primary’s team.

John with teammates from Kinloch Primary school football team, Carnoustie 1972/73.

“It was a difficult time for me,” says John. “My diabetes was out of control and I ended up in Maryfield hospital in Dundee.

“I missed a lot of schooling during that first year – but it didn’t stop me being told off for playing football in the hospital corridors and between the beds!”

John was also involved in other sports, making it more difficult to control his diabetes in those early years.

John in the Carnoustie rugby team, 1986.

“During my teenage years, I came into contact with a young diabetic consultant, Ray Newton, at Ninewells Hospital,” says John.

“He was a great role model for me – very active and a keen rugby player. He and his team helped me understand how best to monitor my diabetes after physical exercise.”

Coming to terms with diagnosis

“I had difficulty coming to terms with my diagnosis,” John continues. “And so I didn’t communicate to people when I was beginning to get low in my blood sugar. The result of course was many hypos.”

In the 1980s, the first blood glucose monitor became available.

“It gave some benefit but was very sore on the fingers,” John explains.

“I remember my lovely mum gave me plenty of Mars bars to put in my pockets and down my socks for when I played football and rugby!”

John with wife Jane and sons Michael and Euan.

John’s love of sport continued after he married Jane and became dad to twins Michael and Euan.

“In 1986, I moved onto the Novapen to injecting four times a day: Wonderful progress after the glass and disposable syringes!”

This was replaced by an insulin pump in 2015 – a small electronic device automatically releasing insulin into the body 24/7.

Glucose readings on an app

John says: “This made such a difference to my diabetes control – particularly during exercise – and you’d hardly even notice it.

“Three years on I was using the Free Style Libre system. It measures blood glucose through a small white sensor, the size of a 10p piece, on my upper arm.

John and friend Ewan McGuire finishing a duathlon in 1994.

“It provides real time glucose reading, both day and night. Average readings track to my phone via an app.”

Throughout these advances in treatment John has stayed active – cycling in Spain, walking the West Highland Way, duathlons, half marathons and playing rugby.

Advice for others with diabetes

He and Jane have moved to Shetland, where they’re active members of the leisure centre – enjoying squash, spinning, yoga and regular walks with their dog Louis.

The recognition of his 50 years thriving with diabetes from DiabetesUK, is something John is rightly proud of.

John Murphy getting his award from Alison Irvine, lead diabetes specialist nurse and Dr Pauline Wilson.

“I thank the health teams, my family, friends and colleagues for their time and patience during some difficult periods in my life. They’ve always supported me and help in my determination to lead a happy and healthy life!”

After 50 years successfully managing diabetes, John is clear what he’d tell his younger self now.

“Keep active and healthy, tell friends and teachers you are a type 1 diabetic and what to do if you have low or high blood sugar levels. And don’t be scared to ask for help.

“Do regular blood and Free Style Libre tests especially when you go to bed and before doing sporting activity or exercise.

“Here’s to the next 50 years!”

  • Click here for more information on living with diabetes.

