From lidos to tidal pools: Top 7 places to enjoy outdoor swimming in Tayside and Fife

Whether you want to take a dip in the sea, or relax at the poolside, there are plenty of local places to swim around Tayside and Fife.

Swimming is a great form of exercise and has mental health benefits, too.

If you’re looking for somewhere new, or are making your first foray into swimming this summer, we’re rounding up the top places to swim outdoors in our local communities.

Monikie Country Park, Dundee

On Tuesday and Friday evenings throughout June, open water swimming sessions will be held at Monikie Country Park for over 16s.

The sessions take place at the north pond and tickets can be booked on Ticket Source from £5 for adults and concessions, or free for bACTIVE members.

A course will be set up for swimmers and lifeguards will be onsite.

Wetsuits must be worn, but are available to hire once you get there. Sessions are expected to be expanded further into the summer.

Pittenweem Tidal Pool, Fife

Tidal pools are a great way of easing yourself into sea swimming if you don’t have much experience.

The pool in Pittenweem was restored last year and has seen locals and those further afield make good use of it since.

The pool used to be equipped with chute and diving board, before falling out of use in the 1980s.

Now, the pool is back in action and welcomes everyone from adept wild swimmers, to families and amateurs.

You can use Coast Radar to find out high and low tide times for the most enjoyable visit, as well as the expected water temperature.

Perth Leisure Pool

Fun for all the family, Perth Leisure Pool has an outdoor lagoon the kids can enjoy.

Children under five years old go free. You don’t have to book ahead of time, but you should check the pool’s timetable to avoid disappointment.

St Monans Tidal Pool, Fife

After the community banded together to restore to its former glory, St Monans Tidal Pool is thriving and is once again a centre point of community life.

Everyone is welcome to take a dip, and it is expected to get busier as the weather improves.

After 40 years of disuse, the pool is raring to be used again, so make sure to give it a visit if you get the chance.

Willowgate Activity Centre, Perthshire

Near Kinfauns, this lagoon run by Willowgate Activity Centre is the perfect place to do some open water swimming.

You’ll have to book ahead, which will give you a one-hour slot to swim in.

Great to have 20 people swimming last night in the sun! It feels like summer is just around the corner! Posted by Willowgate Activity Centre on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Anyone over the age of 12 is welcome to come along, though 12 to 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

You must wear a swimming cap as this enables staff and other swimmers to see you better.

Sessions cost £4.50 each and you can find out more at the Willowgate Activity Centre website.

David Lloyd, Dundee

This gym has an 20m outdoor pool in Monifieth where you can go for a swim and relax afterwards in the warm weather on the sun loungers provided.

Kids can also swim outdoors, and there’s an indoor pool to enjoy, too.

The pool is available to members only, so if you have a membership, make sure to make the most of it this summer.

If you’re not a member, but fancy heading along, you can find out about memberships on the David Lloyd website.

Members with certain memberships are able to bring guests along.

Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool, Aberdeenshire

An honorary mention has to go to Stonehaven Pool, just beyond the Angus border. Opened in 1934, people flock from around the country for a swim here.

It’s a 50 metre, Olympic-sized heated pool, filled with sea water. It has a slide for everyone to make a splash, but also quiet hours and swim lanes for serious swimmers.

Unusually, it also offers midnight swims, for those who want to try something completely different.

Open from June through to September, this one is worth the day trip.