Community rallies behind Fife mum who lost her tongue to cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Community rallies behind Fife mum who lost her tongue to cancer

By Dawn Donaghey
June 2 2022, 3.41pm Updated: June 2 2022, 3.50pm
Post Thumbnail

A Fife family say they are overwhelmed by ‘the incredible groundswell of love and support’ they’ve had since a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Mum-of-two Jenny Stark, who lives in Cellardyke with her husband Ally and children Ruaridh, four, and eight-month-old Isla, was diagnosed with mouth cancer in December.

The heartbreaking news came just four weeks after Isla was born.

And Jenny underwent three operations before having her tongue removed in March.

The Church of Scotland fundraising group.

The couple, both in their 30s, are bowled over by the response from a group of trainee Church of Scotland ministers.

They are colleagues of Ally, who is studying Divinity at St Andrews University and on placement at Howe of Fife Parish Church.

The group walked across the Forth Road Bridge and back last Saturday raising £1700 for Maggie’s Dundee.

Love and support from every direction

Having the operation has had a profound impact on Jenny’s ability to eat and speak. She is currently having radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Ally explains: “News of Jenny’s diagnosis, especially so soon after Isla’s arrival, came as a real shock to us.

“Initially, I was worried about being able to continue in the immediate term on my calling to ordained ministry.

“We have, however, since experienced the most incredible groundswell of love and support, and from every direction.

Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

“St Andrews University, Howe of Fife Church, the Church’s Faith Nurture Forum, my placement supervisor and those from across many congregations have been incredible.

“Their support has allowed me to continue on this path during this most difficult of times.

iPad to communicate

“The practical support of family and friends has also been so wonderful, and continues to get us through.”

Ally says the maxillofacial team at Ninewells Hospital – and the NHS as a whole – have been ‘amazing’.

Jenny and Ally with their children Ruaridh and Isla.

Jenny has an iPad to help her communicate but Ally reveals she hasn’t needed to use it yet because her speech is “remarkable” considering what she’s been through.

He adds Jenny is currently just over a week away from finishing chemotherapy and radiotherapy. She “continues to amaze” the doctors and everyone she meets.

Supporting others

“It’s so affirming to be sharing the road to ministry with such wonderful people. We’re so humbled and in awe of their kindness,” the trainee minister says.

“The amazing sum of money they’ve raised will go towards supporting others through their own difficult journeys.

Maggie’s Dundee.

“I know just how valuable that will be. The centre was such a support for us, especially in their resources for talking to young children about cancer and hospital stays.”

The fundraising was organised by Jillian Storrie, 52, who starts her ministry probation at St John’s Parish Church in Hamilton soon.

“Ally is part of my ministry training network group and I wanted to do something practical to help the family,” she explains.

Fundraisers Jillian and Bill Storrie.

“It was a perfect day. The weather was fantastic. People loved getting together for a chat after not seeing each other for two years, and supporting a great cause.”

Jillian says she relates to Ally’s dilemma over whether to continue with his ambition to become a minister. Her 65-year-old husband Bill was given a life-changing diagnosis in 2020, during her own studies.

“The power of prayer and all the support we receive from the faith community has made all the difference to our lives and gets us through, just like Ally and Jenny.”

‘They are little heroes’: Dundee mum thanks school friends supporting Scarlett, 13, with cancer diagnosis

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]