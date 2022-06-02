‘No Dundee children harmed’ after some offered second Covid jab too soon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government say no children have been put at risk after an error saw some in Dundee invited for their second Covid jab too early.

Letters sent in error to parents in the city invited youngsters aged five and over for the second vaccine before the 12 week gap had passed.

The health board says the issue was due to a “scheduling error”, with the majority of appointments offered less than a week earlier than they should have been.

But one parent whose two children both received early appointments says its concerning that someone could “slip through the cracks”.

He told The Courier: “We received a call telling us their appointments, which were booked in later this month, were two weeks early.

“We did think it seemed like the second jabs had come around quickly but you don’t think to question it.

“I was also taken aback by the call – it came out the blue and they started asking for personal information – but I was able to verify it was legitimate.

“It hasn’t caused too many problems but I’ve heard of several instances like this happening throughout the pandemic – and the worry is that someone will eventually slip through the cracks.

Majority of appointments ‘less than a week early’

“The person who phoned me suggested there were a lot of appointments issued in error but we haven’t been told how many.

“I hope that is us sorted now and we won’t have to rearrange again.”

Official guidance states children should wait at least 12 weeks between doses in order to improve the vaccines effectiveness and reduce the risk of side effects.

Children are also asked to wait 12 weeks after testing positive for the virus before receiving a jab.

NHS Tayside said everyone affected is being contacted directly.

A spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a scheduling issue where some parents received an appointment letter for their child’s second Covid vaccine slightly before the 12 week gap between doses one and two.

“The majority of these appointments, which are currently being rescheduled, were less than a week early.”

‘No risk to children’

A Scottish Government spokeswoman confirmed they had been made aware of the issue and were working with the health board.

She also confirmed no vaccinations had been administered before the recommended 12 week interval had passed.

“There is therefore no risk to the children prematurely invited for second doses. All parents and carers of the children are being contacted, and a new appointment will be offered at the appropriate interval, in line with JCVI advice.

“We are in close contact with NHS Tayside to establish what caused this error and ensure lessons are learned.”