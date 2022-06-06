Fife sign language star Layla shares excitement as first deaf Love Island contestant, Tasha Ghouri, enters the villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife sign language star Layla shares excitement as first deaf Love Island contestant, Tasha Ghouri, enters the villa

By Saskia Harper
June 6 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 6 2022, 8.38am
Picture shows; Tasha Ghouri and Layla Cooke.
Layla is excited to see the first deaf Love Islander enter the villa. Pictures by Shutterstock/ITV and Kenny Smith.

As Love Islanders head back into the villa for a summer of sitting round the fire pit, getting mugged off and meeting their type on paper, one Fife teen is particularly excited.

Layla Cooke, from Windygates, is deaf and is dedicated to raising awareness of British Sign Language (BSL) and what it’s like to be part of the deaf community.

But Layla is also a huge Love Island fan and, like many, will be sitting down tonight to watch season eight of the hit ITV show kick off another summer.

This year, Layla has a special reason to watch: The first ever deaf contestant, Tasha Ghouri, will enter the villa in the hope of finding her perfect match.

Layla Cooke.
Layla Cooke.

Layla enthuses: “I’m so excited for Tasha to go on Love Island on Monday! I think it will be a great opportunity for more deaf awareness to be given to the public.

“It’s really exciting the filming industry is becoming more inclusive and giving individuals the chance to represent their disability and spread awareness.

“It shows we are normal people too and nothing can stop us.”

Understanding accents

Natasha, who goes by Tasha, was born deaf and wears a cochlear implant.

The device works by turning sound into electrical signals and can help the wearer recognise words and better understand speech.

Layla continues: “For me personally, I find it hard to understand different accents, so challenges on the show may be hard.

Tasha is the first deaf contestant on Love Island
Tasha will enter the Love Island villa tonight. Photo by ITV/Shutterstock.

“If everyone is shouting at the same time it may be hard for Tasha to understand what is actually being said.

“I also can’t get my ears wet so any pool activities would be a no-go for me.

“I hope the other contestants have enough knowledge about deafness before going into the villa.

“But I hope they’ll also learn more in there, which will help include Tasha.

Layla teaches BSL on YouTube and TikTok.
Layla teaches BSL on YouTube and TikTok.

“Every one of us will have different strategies we need in place to help us. If the other islanders take the time to learn hers, I think that will be great!

“It is important the audience remembers there will definitely be things that are harder for Tasha. Supporting her will be the best thing anyone can do.

“Her dreams won’t be stopped by her deafness.”

‘I hope it will have a positive impact’

The representation of the deaf community was improved last year when Rose Ayling-Ellis appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

But, as Layla says, there’s still a long way to go.

“Since Rose competed on Strictly, there has been more representation, which is great. But I do still think a lot can be done to improve this.

“I’d love to see the audience learning that disabilities don’t stop individuals from doing what they love and we aren’t any less than anyone else.

The cast of Love Island 2022.
The cast of Love Island 2022. Photo by ITV/Shutterstock.

“It would be great to see more awareness and for the public to understand how much it can be a struggle for us.

‘Living her best life’

“I don’t know if Tasha uses BSL or Sign Supported English (SSE), but to see she is confident, beautiful and living her best life will be a good insight to show we are unstoppable.

“I hope it will have a positive impact on the public and contestants. By Tasha going into the villa, I feel she will become a role model for other individuals.

“It shows we can be deaf and cool and just normal people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]