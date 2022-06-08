Fife businessman who thought heart attack was indigestion says he’s lucky to be alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife businessman who thought heart attack was indigestion says he’s lucky to be alive

By Saskia Harper
June 8 2022, 4.57pm Updated: June 8 2022, 6.22pm
Russell Dillon, left
Russell Dillon thought his heart attack was indigestion at first.

Fifer Russell Dillon was a fit and healthy father and grandfather running his own business when he started experiencing chest pains last November.

But after putting it down to indigestion, he was shocked to discover the discomfort was actually a heart attack.

After being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, doctors confirmed he had a blocked artery, which had caused the unexpected attack at 53 years old.

Russell, from Glenrothes, remembers: “It completely floored me. I’d never had so much as a twinge in my chest.

Russell, who survived a heart attack last year
Russell survived a heart attack last year.

“When friends talked about heart attacks, I thought they happened to other people and didn’t even consider I was at risk.

“Even after my mum had a heart attack back in 2009, I still thought I was invincible. I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

‘Others are not so fortunate’

Russell was fitted with a stent – a tiny tube inserted into a blocked passageway to keep it open, restoring blood flow.

Now having made a full recovery, he’s able to enjoy family time to the fullest again – something that is particularly important to him since becoming a grandad again for the third time.

Russell, who is the owner of Quality Precision Electronics, in Glenrothes, enthuses: “I am so lucky. It really has hit home because I know others are not so fortunate.

“Thanks to medical progress made over the years, I have met my new grandson.

“I am spending lots of time with him and the rest of the children, getting to watch them grow up.

“Without charities like the British Heart Foundation (BHF), I might not have had that chance.”

Golf fundraiser

Russell also wants to use his experience to raise awareness and encourage others not to be complacent about their health.

He says he owes his life to the paramedics and hospital staff who looked after him, but also to medical research and advances that enabled him to be diagnosed and treated quickly.

As a result, he’s organised a special charity golf day in St Andrews. He hopes to raise thousands of pounds for the BHF’s research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Alongside raising £10,000 for the BHF, Russell is aiming to raise funds for two other charities close to his heart: Myeloma UK, and Trust in Fife, a homeless charity in Kirkcaldy.

Teams of four will play two rounds, with breakfast, lunch and dinner included – and a special auction in the evening.

Russell adds: “It’s going to be a great day, hopefully raising lots of money for such worthwhile causes.”

If you would like to take part in Russell’s golf event, please email russelldillon@qpe.co.uk

Heart attack symptoms

The main symptoms of a heart attack include:

  • chest pain – a feeling of pressure, heaviness, tightness or squeezing across your chest. It can be severe, but can also feel like indigestion
  • pain in other parts of the body – it can feel as if the pain is spreading from your chest to your arms, jaw, neck, back and tummy
  • feeling lightheaded or dizzy
  • sweating
  • shortness of breath feeling or being sick
  • an overwhelming feeling of anxiety (similar to a panic attack)
  • coughing or wheezing.

You should phone an ambulance immediately if you think you’re having a heart attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]