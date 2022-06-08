Fife businessman who thought heart attack was indigestion says he’s lucky to be alive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fifer Russell Dillon was a fit and healthy father and grandfather running his own business when he started experiencing chest pains last November.

But after putting it down to indigestion, he was shocked to discover the discomfort was actually a heart attack.

After being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, doctors confirmed he had a blocked artery, which had caused the unexpected attack at 53 years old.

Russell, from Glenrothes, remembers: “It completely floored me. I’d never had so much as a twinge in my chest.

“When friends talked about heart attacks, I thought they happened to other people and didn’t even consider I was at risk.

“Even after my mum had a heart attack back in 2009, I still thought I was invincible. I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

‘Others are not so fortunate’

Russell was fitted with a stent – a tiny tube inserted into a blocked passageway to keep it open, restoring blood flow.

Now having made a full recovery, he’s able to enjoy family time to the fullest again – something that is particularly important to him since becoming a grandad again for the third time.

Russell, who is the owner of Quality Precision Electronics, in Glenrothes, enthuses: “I am so lucky. It really has hit home because I know others are not so fortunate.

“Thanks to medical progress made over the years, I have met my new grandson.

“I am spending lots of time with him and the rest of the children, getting to watch them grow up.

“Without charities like the British Heart Foundation (BHF), I might not have had that chance.”

Golf fundraiser

Russell also wants to use his experience to raise awareness and encourage others not to be complacent about their health.

He says he owes his life to the paramedics and hospital staff who looked after him, but also to medical research and advances that enabled him to be diagnosed and treated quickly.

As a result, he’s organised a special charity golf day in St Andrews. He hopes to raise thousands of pounds for the BHF’s research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Alongside raising £10,000 for the BHF, Russell is aiming to raise funds for two other charities close to his heart: Myeloma UK, and Trust in Fife, a homeless charity in Kirkcaldy.

Teams of four will play two rounds, with breakfast, lunch and dinner included – and a special auction in the evening.

Russell adds: “It’s going to be a great day, hopefully raising lots of money for such worthwhile causes.”

If you would like to take part in Russell’s golf event, please email russelldillon@qpe.co.uk

Heart attack symptoms

The main symptoms of a heart attack include:

chest pain – a feeling of pressure, heaviness, tightness or squeezing across your chest. It can be severe, but can also feel like indigestion

pain in other parts of the body – it can feel as if the pain is spreading from your chest to your arms, jaw, neck, back and tummy

feeling lightheaded or dizzy

sweating

shortness of breath feeling or being sick

an overwhelming feeling of anxiety (similar to a panic attack)

coughing or wheezing.

You should phone an ambulance immediately if you think you’re having a heart attack.