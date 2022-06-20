Daughter’s labour of love for Dad after devastating MND diagnosis at 55

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lucy Armstrong from Perthshire created a feast to challenge any masterchef at the weekend – a labour of love for her family and the community supporting them.

The 18-year-old commis chef from Dunning has only been cooking for 10 months.

But making a four-course lunch for 100 people was Lucy’s way of thanking MND Scotland for their support since her dad David was diagnosed with the condition.

The modest teenager says ‘it wasn’t a big ask’. But she impressed guests with her fabulous menu, while raising hundreds for the charity whose help has been so vital.

Here, Lucy’s mum Ang explains why the event means so much and how life has been for the family since David’s diagnosis.

“David was diagnosed in August 2021, a week after his 55th birthday, just as he was planning to retire,” says Ang, who is also Mum to Callum, 19.

“After the diagnosis we went to the Doddie Weir Foundation inaugural dinner. And that’s where Lucy said ‘I’d like to do something like this’.

Heart-wrenching

“We’ve had many happy skiing holidays as a family. David was an expert skiier. And all Lucy has ever wanted to do since she was little is be a chalet host.

“So creating an event was good cooking experience for her as well as giving something back to MND Scotland, who have been so amazing.

“MND needs to be talked about. The £50 million funding promised (to find new therapies and potentially a cure) has not been released yet. It was awarded in November and still has red tape around it.

“Heart-wrenchingly that funding is likely to be too late for us. Had it been released immediately there were breakthroughs that might have helped our journey.

Signs and symptoms of MND

“I feel quite lucky compared to others, which is a difficult word to say when you’re dealing with something like this. We’ve been well supported since the moment of diagnosis.”

David, a computer engineer, noticed small health issues about 10 months before diagnosis.

“He felt his hand and fingers weren’t cooperating,” says Ang. “It was mild but, because he was an avid mountain-biker and golfer, he thought maybe it was a nerve pinch or something.

“He had no power or grip and dropped a bottle of wine. At that point he started talking about other little things he’d noticed like fasciculations (involuntary twitches).

“And, listening to Gill Craig, our MND specialist nurse and talking about some little things over the years, she says ‘that may well have been a sign’.

“There was lots of going back and forth to the doctor at first. They thought it would right itself. And he was someone who never went to the doctor!” Ang continues.

’50-week waiting list’

“He was referred for an MRI. When I phoned Perth Royal Infirmary I was told the waiting time could be 50 weeks. We decided to go with private healthcare.

“David had the EMG test, which measures the distance that a nerve takes to reach the ending. If it is slow they know that the neuron is dying.

“That was when we knew. Everything from there was very quick.

“The MND specialist nurse was there when we got the diagnosis. Within two days she came out to see the family and talk us through a plan and give us information.

“It was overwhelming. But we went ahead with a trip down south, just the two of us, which I’m now glad we did as his progression has been particularly quick.

“Less than a year later David is confined to a wheelchair and has lost use of his left side.

“But MND Scotland supported us – with advocacy, financially and helped us have accessible family holidays together.

Prepping profiteroles at midnight

Alongside caring for David, Ang, an IT consultant and also netball coach for Bridge of Earn, helped Lucy pull together the fundraiser in just five weeks.

Friends, family and the community pitched in as a whole kitchen had to be hired in for the event at Newbigging Farm in Auchterarder.

And Lucy’s boss from Epicures in Glasgow helped with the service.

Guests enjoyed a gin bar and a feast including canapes, smoked salmon, ratatouille, confit duck, risotto, Dunning strawberries and profiteroles.

“The biggest challenge was making 300 profiteroles at midnight,” Lucy says. “But it’s good experience for me. I can do it, so why not?”

Ang says: “She wants to showcase to David what she is capable of. Putting herself out there and taking on this challenge was a lot, we are incredibly proud of her.”

Although this cookathon was a very special one, Lucy thinks she may do more like it.

“I want to get good at it,” she says. “I’m only 18. I want to be in cool places with cool people travelling the world and explore. There is lots to discover.”

To support MND Scotland through the Armstrongs’ GoFundMe page click here. The money goes directly to the charity.