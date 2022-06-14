Pitlochry Community Hospital inpatient ward to reopen after ‘critical’ staffing issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pitlochry Community Hospital inpatient ward to reopen after ‘critical’ staffing issues

By Alasdair Clark
June 14 2022, 5.40pm Updated: June 14 2022, 5.48pm
Pitlochry Community Hospital
Pitlochry Community Hospital

The inpatient ward at Pitlochry Community Hospital will reopen later this month after a lengthy closure due to staffing issues.

It had been closed in January due to staffing challenges which have been longstanding as the health board struggles to recruit in rural areas of Highland Perthshire.

NHS Tayside says that these recruitment challenges, coupled with the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, had led to “critical staffing issues” at the hospital.

But the health board says a recruitment drive has now paid off, with six nurses being appointed to staff the ward.

Four inpatient beds at the GP unit will reopen from Monday, with the remaining five beds opening in the autumn.

NHS Tayside ‘delighted’ to see Pitlochry hospital ward reopen

Other services at the hospital, including outpatient care, have been unaffected by the closure.

Jacquie Pepper, chief officer for Perth & Kinross HSCP, said she was delighted to see the ward reopen.

Ms Pepper added: “Patient safety is always our priority and the difficult decision to temporarily close the ward was needed as we were unable to staff the ward with the number of nurses to ensure the safe delivery of patient care.

“Thanks to the hard work of our teams, we have now been able to recruit nurses to vacancies in the ward and patients will be welcomed back on a phased basis.

“Four inpatient beds will be open this month, with the remaining five beds due to open in the autumn.”

Local councillor Xander McDade

She also thanked staff at the hospital, saying they were “incredibly dedicated to patient care”.

Local councillor Xander McDade, who had campaigned for the hospital to reopen, told The Courier he was delighted to see the ward reopen after an “anxious six months of closure”.

He said: “This has been the number one concern raised with me by local residents and service users since the temporary closure at new year.”

But the councillor, who is also provost of Perth and Kinross Council, added: “It is now vital we resolve the underlying issue of affordable housing for key workers and I will continue to work with the council and partners on long term solutions.”

