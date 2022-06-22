Paper prescriptions to be phased out within 12 months: Local GPs say it will make your life easier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Paper prescriptions to be phased out within 12 months: Local GPs say it will make your life easier

By Cara Forrester
June 22 2022, 5.53am
Are paper prescriptions being ditched?
Are paper prescriptions being ditched?

The days of handing your paper prescription into your chemist could soon be a thing of the past.

We are all familiar with the orange slip you hand over to the chemist to order medication.

At the moment, it’s one of a variety of different process and methods used across Tayside, Fife – and indeed Scotland.

As part of our investigation into ordering repeat prescriptions, we asked local GPs what would help streamline the current system.

They say it’s time to ditch the paper and to recruit more pharmacists.

What do the Scottish Government say in response? And are you ready to ditch the paper prescriptions?

Could these be a thing of the past?

Ordering your prescriptions for vital medication isn’t a uniform process.

GPs told us last week there isn’t a one size fits all system for reordering prescriptions.

A common complaint from patients is the length of time it takes – especially when you have to get a paper prescription from the GP and drop it to the chemist.

What do GPs say will help?

Perth-based GP Dr David Shackles of the RCGP Scotland says a different system is something they’re pressing the Scottish Government to implement.

He says urgent action is needed to implement a paperless, e-prescribing system.

He also says there’s “ongoing strain” in the pharmacy workforce and there’s a need to recruit more pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

Dr David Shackles.
Dr David Shackles.

Blairgowrie GP Dr Andrew Buist, chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee adds they’ve been calling for a paperless, e-prescribing system for more than 10 years.

He says it would make things easier for staff and patients alike.

What are the benefits for you?

Dr Shackles explains: “It would ensure the rapid and secure transfer of prescriptions from prescribers to dispensers.

“This would help to save time and resources and end the use of outdated paper prescriptions.”

Dr Buist adds: “It makes complete sense.

Dr Andrew Buist.
Dr Andrew Buist.

“It is done via a secure system which would allow GPs to send prescriptions electronically to a pharmacy of the patient’s choice.

“It would make the prescribing and dispensing process faster, more efficient and convenient for patients and staff alike.”

What’s the plan to make it happen?

A Scottish Government spokesperson says work is being done in this area which will also free up capacity for healthcare professionals.

They say they’re working with National Services Scotland and the National Digital Service on a paperless system across primary care, including between GP practises and pharmacies.

And the aim is to have it established within the next 12 months.

They add: “It will free up capacity for healthcare professionals so they can see more patients.

A prescription being collected.

“It will also allow patients to access their medicines quickly and safely, enable a more efficient dispensing process and reduce the use of paper and have a positive impact on the environment.”

How many extra pharmacists?

The Scottish Government adds: “We are increasing the number of trainee pharmacy places by 120 over the next four years.

“The new pharmacy technician technical apprenticeship will see an additional 150 pharmacy technician trainees brought in to the workforce in the first year.”

What do you think?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]