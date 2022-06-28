‘My abortion was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made – but it was the right one,’ says Fife mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘My abortion was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made – but it was the right one,’ says Fife mum

By Amy Hall
June 28 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 28 2022, 8.55am
Fife mum Amy Hall
Fife mum Amy Hall has spoken out on her choice to have an abortion at 17.

My world crumbled in front of my eyes as those two pink lines showed up. I was 17 years old.

I had supposedly done everything right. I was on the pill, I used condoms. Yet still I was facing a life I never imagined as I looked at the pregnancy test.

So, when the news broke that the Supreme Court had overturned the Roe v Wade ruling – the constitutional right to abortion – my stomach turned into knots.

Thousands of women now being forced into that life they never imagined. Having no choice, no say on what was going on inside their own bodies.

Pro-choice campaigners took to the streets following the Supreme Court's controversial Roe v Wade ruling.
And had I not had the choices I did, my world now would be entirely different.

America seems to have taken a huge leap back in time and my heart aches for those women who now no longer have the choice.

‘Heartbreaking decision’

My heart aches for the children who will be forced in to a world that isn’t as bothered about them when they are actually born as when they were a group of cells in their mother’s womb.

At 17 I never thought I’d have to make the heartbreaking decision to have an abortion.

And that’s what it was, heartbreaking. But if I could turn back time and be making that choice again would I change my mind?

Support caring
Abortion is a difficult decision for many.

Absolutely not.

I wasn’t fit or ready to have a child, I was barely scraping by looking after myself, how could I put an innocent child into that environment?

It is so easy to be on team “I could never have an abortion” when you have never been in the position.

‘I think about my choice every day’

I know because I used to think exactly the same.

This wasn’t a form of birth control for me, and the vast majority who chose a medical termination.

This was the hardest choice of my life, which I think about daily even now 10 years on.

But I was lucky. I was allowed the choice.

Amy with her son Tommy.
It wasn’t a quick decision. I went over my choices for weeks. I even saw my baby on a scan and still keep the picture in my bedside drawer.

But I was that baby’s mum and it was my duty to make the best decision for them. That decision was to not force them into a world that wasn’t ready for them.

The day I went in to hospital for the procedure I was just shy of 12 weeks.

The staff were pleasant and made me feel at ease but the moment I remember crystal clear was seeing my pre-op assessment. The word ‘yes’ was circled alongside the question ‘Is the patient pregnant?’

‘A decade on, I am a proud mum’

It hit home that I would be going in pregnant and coming out not. But I knew in my heart this was the right choice for me.

Now nearly a decade on I am a proud mum of eight-month-old Tommy. When I found out I was pregnant again my reaction was entirely different.

I was ready for a baby. I had a career, a home, a partner. I had a stable environment to give my child the best chance at life.

Abortion was right decision

It didn’t mean I forgot about my abortion though. I think of the what-ifs and could-have-beens all the time. Would they have looked like Tommy? Would they have thrived being the older sibling?

But I know that I wouldn’t have had the life I do now had I not had the choice at 17.

And I know they wouldn’t have had the start to life that Tommy now has.

I know I made the right decision.

  • For information on services and choices around unplanned pregnancy and abortion in your area, click here. And for further support click here.

Abortion in Tayside and Fife: What you need to know

Tags

Conversation

