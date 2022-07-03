What are the 5 top tips that will help you have a restful and healthy summer holiday?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What are the 5 top tips that will help you have a restful and healthy summer holiday?

By Dawn Donaghey
July 3 2022, 5.53am
Dr Martin shares his top tips for the relaxing summer holiday you deserve.

As the summer holidays approach, you might be looking forward to your first trip abroad since Covid, or a relaxing break at home.

Dr Paul Martin, from Dundee, is NHS Tayside’s clinical lead for perioperative frailty.

He works at Ninewells Hospital, helping patients understand their health care needs and maintaining their independence after illness or surgery.

Dr Martin is also an expert when it comes to looking after your health and wellbeing.

Here, he shares his expertise and five top tips for ensuring a restful, restorative and healthy summer holiday.

1. Focus on your physical health

Are you on a crash diet to achieve that summer body? If so, you may wish to reconsider.

Crash dieting usually results in a significant drop in water weight and your body should always be properly hydrated.

Being hydrated is important if you’re flying anywhere, to reduce the risk of blood clots.

It’s also important if you’re in a warm climate and planning a cocktail or two; you’re more likely to sweat in hot weather, which can dehydrate you further.

If you want to feel better about your body, the single best thing you can do is avoid yoyo dieting and instead make small, positive changes that you can maintain over time.

2. Don’t forget about your mental health and wellbeing

Prioritising your mental health during your break is essential.

Simple things like making plans with loved ones, or taking a break from technology and social media can be a great way to reset.

Although many people will go abroad for their summer holiday – especially after two years of Covid disruption – it might not be the best option for everyone.

If staying local helps you rest, relax and replenish, you shouldn’t feel pressured to ‘keep up with the Joneses’ and book an unnecessary overseas holiday.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, so if staying local is what gives you that restoration, put the passport back into the sock drawer and consider becoming a tourist in your own town.

3. Slip, slop, slap

Don’t forget to slip on a shirt, slop on sunscreen and slap on a hat.

Our skin is the largest organ in our body and plays many important roles, including maintaining our body temperature and helping us absorb vitamin D – which aides our immune system.

Sun cream is essential this summer.

Remember also that while clouds can decrease visible light (UV-A), they don’t always block ultraviolet radiation (UV-B), which means you can get sunburned when you least expect it.

So, get the sunscreen out and check the expiry date. It’s best to go for SPF 50+ and reapply every two hours.

My Australian wife also reminds me to regularly check your skin and, regardless of your skin tone, consult a dermatologist or mole map clinic if you spot any changes.

4. Remember to be Covid safe

Check your vaccination status before your head abroad.

Covid restrictions remain in many countries around the world, and you may be surprised about some requirements during transit and at your destination.

You can use the walk-in Covid vaccination clinics to boost your immunity, if eligible.

Make sure to check if you need any other vaccinations before travelling to more exotic locations.

You can consult the UK Gov Travel website and/or a travel clinic to help you prepare for your big adventure.

5. Extra summer holiday measures

Don’t forget about those extra measures that can help ensure a restful, restorative and healthy summer holiday.

At a minimum, ensure you take paracetamol, ibuprofen, bandages, alcohol gel, pure aloe vera and, importantly, electrolytes sachets.

If you forgot to pack your electrolytes, bananas, coconut water, avocado, almonds, and watermelon are perfect substitutes.

Where you’re on existing medication, be sure to pack a letter from your doctor confirming your prescription medication.

Make sure you pack your medications, as well as essentials such as pain killers.

If your medication is ordinarily refrigerated, pack it in airline approved cooler bags and ensure you have a small fridge in your hotel room.

Don’t forget about health insurance if you’re travelling aboard. If you’re in Europe, you can apply for the UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which allows you to access state healthcare in Europe at a reduced rate – or sometimes for free.

Holidays are an important time to re-establish balance and health; physically, mentally and emotionally.

Whatever summer holiday option you go for, make sure you carve out sufficient time to refresh, reflect and refocus in the way that is right for you… And remember the five top tips above!

