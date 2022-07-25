Musculoskeletal services: Tracking the waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Musculoskeletal services: Tracking the waiting times

By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice and Joely Santa Cruz
July 25 2022, 6.00am
A man receiving physiotherapy on his legs with a line chart in the background to symbolise nhs physio waiting times in scotland

Musculoskeletal issues are suffered by many people – and can cause serious pain.

They include everything from slipped discs to knee problems and a long wait for treatment can leave people unable to perform day-to-day tasks and unable to work.

To help you better understand how long you may wait to be seen we have created a series of charts that cover NHS physio and musculoskeletal waiting times in Scotland.

We will update the charts whenever new data is available.

Musculoskeletal services cover a range of disciplines.

These statistics cover waiting times for physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropody, podiatry and orthotics.

What is the target for NHS physio and musculoskeletal waiting times in Scotland?

From April 2016 the target for musculoskeletal services in Scotland is that 90% of patients should have been seen in an out-patient setting within four weeks from referral.

This first appointment does not have to be a face-to-face appointment for the target to be considered met, as telephone and video appointments are also counted towards the target.

Chiropody/podiatry waiting times

Chiropody and podiatry are interchangeable terms that refer to the study of foot and lower limb health.

This service deals with common problems such as ingrown toenails and wound treatments.

It might also run specialist clinics, for example, providing foot care for patients with diabetes.

The chart below shows the waiting times in Scottish health boards for podiatry services.

Use the dropdown to navigate to the health board you are interested in.

Occupational therapy waiting times

Occupational therapists are specialist health professionals who help people to deal with the effects of disabilities.

They work with patients to identify areas they may be struggling with – one example would be in getting dressed – and they will help the patient to come up with practical solutions to live as independent a life as possible.

The chart below shows the waiting times in Scottish health boards for occupational therapy services.

Use the dropdown to navigate to the health board you are interested in.

Orthotics waiting times

A Close-up Of A Orthopedist Putting Walking Brace To Patient's Leg

Orthotic services help patients who need specialised footwear, braces or splints to alleviate pain or improve mobility.

The chart below shows the waiting times in Scottish health boards for orthotic services.

Use the dropdown to navigate to the health board you are interested in.

Physiotherapy waiting times

Physiotherapists work with patients to increase their range of movement, often after an injury or illness.

This is often done by recommending exercises or by carrying out manual therapy.

They might also provide advice to patients on lifestyle changes that could assist in their recovery.

They commonly deal with muscle, joint and back complaints.

In many areas of Scotland you can refer yourself for physiotherapy without needing to see your GP.

But you should check your local health board website for details on how to receive a referral in your area.

The chart below shows the waiting times in Scottish health boards for orthotic services.

Use the dropdown to navigate to the health board you are interested in.

If you have been impacted by long waiting times and wish to share your story, please fill in the form below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

More health data

This article is part of a series that aims to make data about waiting times and pressures on the NHS more accessible and easy to understand.

You can view the rest of the series below.

Track waiting times in your area

The charts in this tracker series are automatically updated with the latest available data from Public Health Scotland. The source code for this project can be found on our data team GitHub page.

