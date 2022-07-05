Nominate your Tayside health staff Star to help NHS celebrate its 74th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nominate your Tayside health staff Star to help NHS celebrate its 74th birthday

By Cara Forrester
July 5 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 5 2022, 9.18am
Happy Birthday NHS.
Today marks the 74th birthday of the NHS.

It gives us all the chance to pay tribute to the work of dedicated staff and teams across the local area.

And this year NHS Tayside has restarted its special awards for the public to nominate staff to show their appreciation, after a pause due to the pandemic.

Who is your NHS Tayside star?

The Star Awards celebrate individuals, teams and services working within NHS Tayside that deliver outstanding patient care or go the extra mile in their job.

NHS Tayside chair Lorna Birse-Stewart says last time the awards were held, they received a record number of nominations.

And they’ve already received 300 for this year’s event.

“It’s a testament to the high regard that the public have for our staff.

“There have been many very deserving finalists in previous years and I’m sure this year will be no different.

NHS Tayside staff are held in ‘high regard’.

“The judging panel will, I am sure, have a very difficult job and I am looking forward to this year’s ceremony in October.”

Who can I nominate?

No matter what their job is, any member of NHS Tayside staff can be nominated.

That includes:

  • medical and nursing staff
  • therapists
  • community staff
  • support staff
  • those who work in the more ‘hidden’ departments.

How do I nominate my NHS Tayside Star?

You’ve got until 5pm on Friday July 22 to make your nomination online.

Anyone who needs assistance to complete the form can call the nomination phone line on 01382 632087.

The phone line is open from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

Nominate NHS staff Stars who’ve made a difference.

Members of the public can nominate their NHS Tayside Stars in seven categories:

  • Clinical Staff Award – a doctor, nurse, healthcare assistant, consultant, surgeon, physiotherapist, occupational therapist etc
  • Support Staff Award – someone who goes the extra mile for their patient or colleagues/NHS Tayside
  • Top Team Award
  • Top Support Team Award
  • Global Citizenship Award
  • Young Achiever Award
  • Unsung Hero Award

There are also two more specialist categories which are open to nominations from NHS Tayside staff.

These are the Innovation and Improvement Award, and the Inspiring Educator/Trainer Award.

‘Someone who has made a difference’

NHS Tayside Chief Executive Professor Grant Archibald says: “The efforts of each and every one of our staff over the past two years have really been remarkable.

“It’s not going to be easy to single out individuals.

Ninewells staff gathered outside A&amp;E to clap for the NHS in previous years.
“That’s why there is an added element to this year’s awards where we will be able to look back on the achievements of all of our teams and services during the pandemic and show our collective appreciation for the dedication and commitment shown by all staff.

“These awards also allow members of the public to nominate a person or team who they believe has made a difference to them and their family.”

