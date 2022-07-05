Nominate your Tayside health staff Star to help NHS celebrate its 74th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today marks the 74th birthday of the NHS.

It gives us all the chance to pay tribute to the work of dedicated staff and teams across the local area.

And this year NHS Tayside has restarted its special awards for the public to nominate staff to show their appreciation, after a pause due to the pandemic.

The Star Awards celebrate individuals, teams and services working within NHS Tayside that deliver outstanding patient care or go the extra mile in their job.

NHS Tayside chair Lorna Birse-Stewart says last time the awards were held, they received a record number of nominations.

And they’ve already received 300 for this year’s event.

“It’s a testament to the high regard that the public have for our staff.

“There have been many very deserving finalists in previous years and I’m sure this year will be no different.

“The judging panel will, I am sure, have a very difficult job and I am looking forward to this year’s ceremony in October.”

Who can I nominate?

No matter what their job is, any member of NHS Tayside staff can be nominated.

That includes:

medical and nursing staff

therapists

community staff

support staff

those who work in the more ‘hidden’ departments.

How do I nominate my NHS Tayside Star?

You’ve got until 5pm on Friday July 22 to make your nomination online.

Anyone who needs assistance to complete the form can call the nomination phone line on 01382 632087.

The phone line is open from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

Members of the public can nominate their NHS Tayside Stars in seven categories:

Clinical Staff Award – a doctor, nurse, healthcare assistant, consultant, surgeon, physiotherapist, occupational therapist etc

Support Staff Award – someone who goes the extra mile for their patient or colleagues/NHS Tayside

Top Team Award

Top Support Team Award

Global Citizenship Award

Young Achiever Award

Unsung Hero Award

There are also two more specialist categories which are open to nominations from NHS Tayside staff.

These are the Innovation and Improvement Award, and the Inspiring Educator/Trainer Award.

‘Someone who has made a difference’

NHS Tayside Chief Executive Professor Grant Archibald says: “The efforts of each and every one of our staff over the past two years have really been remarkable.

“It’s not going to be easy to single out individuals.

“That’s why there is an added element to this year’s awards where we will be able to look back on the achievements of all of our teams and services during the pandemic and show our collective appreciation for the dedication and commitment shown by all staff.

“These awards also allow members of the public to nominate a person or team who they believe has made a difference to them and their family.”