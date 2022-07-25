Track the number of cancelled NHS operations in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Track the number of cancelled NHS operations in Scotland

By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice and Joely Santa Cruz
July 25 2022, 6.00am
Surgeons operating on a patient with a bar chart in the foreground which symbolises cancelled NHS operations in Scotland

Operations can be months or sometimes years in the planning, but many people still receive that call from the NHS to say that their much-anticipated surgery has been cancelled.

Cancellations are also a key metric that indicate how much pressure each health board is under at any given time.

During the pandemic, we saw multiple instances of non-urgent surgeries being cancelled across Scotland in order to redeploy resources to dealing with Covid.

Politicians raised concerns in 2021, claiming the “huge” operations backlog in Tayside and Fife was risking lives. 

What kind of cancelled NHS operations backlog is Scotland now facing?

We compiled a collection of charts that lay bare the situation across Scottish health boards.

We will update the charts when new data is available.

NHS Scotland first published data on cancelled NHS operations in Scotland in 2015 after the then cabinet secretary for health and wellbeing made a commitment to make it available.

This data only includes scheduled elective surgeries, and not urgent or emergency operations.

The chart below shows the total numbers of planned and cancelled operations across Scottish health boards.

Use the dropdown to select the area you are interested in.

Operations can be cancelled for many reasons. The main reasons are as follows:

  • Cancelled by the hospital for clinical reasons – This could mean that the patient’s health has deteriorated and they are no longer clinically fit for surgery, or the patient did not follow the pre-operation instructions provided to them by the hospital.
  • Cancelled by the patient – With elective surgery this could mean the patient has changed their mind or have had to cancel the surgery for personal reasons.
  • Cancelled by the hospital due to capacity or non-clinical reasons – This often means the hospital has encountered staffing issues, or there are no beds available for the patient. It can also mean an operation in the same operating theatre overran and there was no more time that day for the patients surgery. For the purposes of determining how under pressure your local health board is, this is a key metric.
  • Other – Reasons can include issues such as a fire alarm preventing an operation from going ahead, adverse weather conditions prevented the patient or staff travelling to the hospital, or that patient transport was required and for some reason did not get the patient to the hospital in time for their surgery to go ahead.

The chart below shows operations cancelled by reason provided.

Select the dropdown to navigate to the area you are most interested in.

The map below details the location of Scottish hospitals.

If you click on a marker you should see hospital level data for your area.

Where can I get more help?

If you are struggling with elective surgery cancellations you can seek help from a patient advocacy group.

The Patient Advice and Support Service (PASS) is available to provide advice and support to guide you through your NHS journey.

If you have been impacted by long waiting times and wish to share your story, please fill in the form below.

