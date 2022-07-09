How to get rid of cold or Covid symptoms quickly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a time of year no one wants to be sick – but with coughs, colds and Covid circulating this summer holiday, it’s a good idea to be prepared just in case.

Cold and Covid symptoms may look and feel similar to some, but do the same remedies work on both types of virus?

And if you’re unwell and are preparing for a holiday, are there ways you can shorten the length of time you display symptoms to feel well again ahead of your travels?

We’re bringing you all the top remedies to ensure you’re unwell with a virus for as few days as possible this summer.

Is it possible to speed up Covid symptoms?

As you may know if you’ve had Covid, over-the-counter cold medication doesn’t make you infectious for a shorter amount of time or make the virus go away any quicker.

However, there are certain things you can do and take to ease your symptoms and limit the amount of time you’re ill.

According to NHS Inform, these steps include:

drinking water to keep yourself hydrated

getting plenty of rest

wear loose, comfortable clothing

avoiding getting too cold

take paracetamol

These can help ease Covid symptoms such as sore throats, coughs, exhaustion and headaches.

Many of the remedies above will also help with common cold symptoms.

Can I get rid of a sore throat quickly?

When you’re dehydrated, your body can’t produce enough saliva and mucus to keep your throat naturally lubricated. This makes any swelling and inflammation worse.

So staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water or warm tea is one of the main ways to ease a sore throat.

But there are other things you can do to alleviate the pain and make it go away faster.

You can buy sore throat sweets and lozenges over the counter. These typically contain an antiseptic, which attacks the bacteria causing the sore throat.

Gargling warm salt water is also beneficial. All you have to do is mix a quarter teaspoon of salt with a cup of water and gargle.

By using salt, you’re pulling out fluids from your throat tissues, which helps wash the virus out. It may also loosen mucus that needs to come out.

What can I do to stop a runny nose?

Having a runny or blocked nose can be, at best, irritating or, even worse, painful and frustrating.

It can lead to dry, painful skin around the nose too, after blowing it frequently.

You might think a blocked or runny nose is an annoyance you just have to ride out but that’s not necessarily the case.

Again, staying hydrated with tea or water helps ensure mucus in your sinuses thins out to a runny consistency and is easy for you to expel.

Inhaling steam also helps to loosen mucus. You can do this with a humidifier or by having a warm shower.

You could also purchase a nasal spray from the pharmacy. These work by shrinking the blood vessels and tissues in the sinuses, and open your airways.

However, you should try to use this sparingly. Overuse can lead to ‘rebound congestion’, meaning you might struggle to breathe through your nose without nasal spray.