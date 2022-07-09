How to get rid of cold or Covid symptoms quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to get rid of cold or Covid symptoms quickly

By Saskia Harper
July 9 2022, 5.53am
It’s a time of year no one wants to be sick – but with coughs, colds and Covid circulating this summer holiday, it’s a good idea to be prepared just in case.

Cold and Covid symptoms may look and feel similar to some, but do the same remedies work on both types of virus?

And if you’re unwell and are preparing for a holiday, are there ways you can shorten the length of time you display symptoms to feel well again ahead of your travels?

We’re bringing you all the top remedies to ensure you’re unwell with a virus for as few days as possible this summer.

Is it possible to speed up Covid symptoms?

As you may know if you’ve had Covid, over-the-counter cold medication doesn’t make you infectious for a shorter amount of time or make the virus go away any quicker.

However, there are certain things you can do and take to ease your symptoms and limit the amount of time you’re ill.

A woman lying on a couch and holding her forehead.
Cold and Covid symptoms can feel similar.

According to NHS Inform, these steps include:

  • drinking water to keep yourself hydrated
  • getting plenty of rest
  • wear loose, comfortable clothing
  • avoiding getting too cold
  • take paracetamol

These can help ease Covid symptoms such as sore throats, coughs, exhaustion and headaches.

Many of the remedies above will also help with common cold symptoms.

Can I get rid of a sore throat quickly?

When you’re dehydrated, your body can’t produce enough saliva and mucus to keep your throat naturally lubricated. This makes any swelling and inflammation worse.

So staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water or warm tea is one of the main ways to ease a sore throat.

But there are other things you can do to alleviate the pain and make it go away faster.

A man with a sore throat. Cold and Covid symptoms may look and feel similar.

You can buy sore throat sweets and lozenges over the counter. These typically contain an antiseptic, which attacks the bacteria causing the sore throat.

Gargling warm salt water is also beneficial. All you have to do is mix a quarter teaspoon of salt with a cup of water and gargle.

By using salt, you’re pulling out fluids from your throat tissues, which helps wash the virus out. It may also loosen mucus that needs to come out.

What can I do to stop a runny nose?

Having a runny or blocked nose can be, at best, irritating or, even worse, painful and frustrating.

It can lead to dry, painful skin around the nose too, after blowing it frequently.

You might think a blocked or runny nose is an annoyance you just have to ride out but that’s not necessarily the case.

Again, staying hydrated with tea or water helps ensure mucus in your sinuses thins out to a runny consistency and is easy for you to expel.

Inhaling steam also helps to loosen mucus. You can do this with a humidifier or by having a warm shower.

You could also purchase a nasal spray from the pharmacy. These work by shrinking the blood vessels and tissues in the sinuses, and open your airways.

However, you should try to use this sparingly. Overuse can lead to ‘rebound congestion’, meaning you might struggle to breathe through your nose without nasal spray.

