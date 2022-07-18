Inspirational Fife man Niall battled back from Covid and a three-month coma to raise £25,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inspirational Fife man Niall battled back from Covid and a three-month coma to raise £25,000

By Cara Forrester
July 18 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 18 2022, 7.22am
Fife man Niall Williams
Fife man Niall Williams was a fit and active person with no underlying health issues when he caught Covid.

But despite being healthy, the Dalgety Bay man was hit hard by the virus.

So much so, he ended up being hospitalised and in a coma for 95 days.

Two years on, Niall is still recovering but tells us:

  • What it was like to wake up having lost three months of his life
  • How he spent a further three months in rehabilitation
  • How his charity fundraiser helped him recover and thank the NHS in June.
Fife man Niall caught Covid in March 2020.
Niall’s health journey began when he had to be hospitalised.

The 48-year-old explains: “It was the end of March 2020, right at the the beginning of when Covid hit the UK.

“Unfortunately, I got it, and because of the impact of it, got blue-lighted by ambulance into the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“As far as I was concerned it came on quickly.”

In a coma to tackle Covid

The Explorer Scout Leader suffered multiple complications because of the virus.

Doctors took the decision to put him into an induced coma, that lasted a staggering 95 days, while they fought to save him.

Niall says: “Three months later, I came out of the coma. It was so surreal, it really was.

“I was flabbergasted, I still am.

Fife man Niall was put into a coma for 95 days.
“The nurse asked me ‘do you know where you are?’ and I knew I was in hospital.

“But when she says ‘do you know what date it is?’ in my head, it was March.

“When she told me it was June, I couldn’t compute that. I still can’t.

“When I came out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) I’d lost 40 kilos of body mass and I had muscle wastage.

“I also had to deal the complications of being in a coma.”

Cameron Hospital.
The complications of being in the coma meant a lack of mobility and inability to do basic tasks.

Niall had to go to the Sir George Sharp Unit at the Cameron Hospital to undergo a range of specialised rehabilitation therapies.

“I had to learn how to walk, talk and eat again.

“That in itself is surreal – mentally I knew how to do it, but physically I couldn’t.

“But I took it day by day, listened and did what the experts told me.

“I’m quite a strong-willed person, I pushed myself to do the extra work and I looked forward all the time.

‘Wanted to get my life back’

“They had pencilled me in to be in there for six months, but I managed to be out in three.

“I wanted to go back to my wife and get my life back.

“The day I came out, an ambulance brought me home.

“All my scouts had lined the streets, put up bunting and banners.

“It was very, very emotional.”

Getting moving again after Covid and being in a coma was a challenge.

Once Niall was settled and felt strong enough, he knew he wanted to give something back and a special challenge was born.

He adds: “I challenged myself and friends to do something relating to the number of days I spent in ICU.

“I challenged myself to walk 95 miles in 95 days.”

Challenge 95 begins

“This was a real challenge for me, as when I left hospital, I was unable to walk unaided.

“I also wanted to do something that would help me appreciate just how long 95 days is.”

Niall encouraged others to take part.

Niall wasn’t alone in taking up the challenge.

Family, friends, neighbours, fellow Scouts and others of all ages were inspired to help fundraise.

The creative and ingenious challenges ranged from completing the Five Ferry Challenge to cycling 95 miles.

Others completed a daily drawing for 95 days, chopped off 9.5cm of hair to donate to a wig charity and learned to tie 95 knots.

Friends and family took up the challenge.

One of Niall’s favourite challenges was a pledge by his three-year-old niece to jump into 95 different puddles in a month.

It turned out to being particularly challenging given that May 2021 was uncharacteristically dry for Scotland!

But the massive fundraising efforts of Niall, his family and friends was well worth it – and raised a staggering £25,444 for the Fife Health Charity.

Puddle jumping was one of the more unusual challenges.
The money will benefit the Intensive Care Unit and the Physiotherapy Department in the Victoria Hospital, along with the Sir George Sharp Unit.

And Niall was awarded a Scouting Gallantry award from Tim Peak and Bear Grylls to celebrate his achievements.

A proud day for Niall as he hands over the cheque.
A proud day for Niall as he hands over the cheque in June this year.

Niall adds: “I owe my life to the NHS. I could so easily not be here – so it’s made me more determined to get fully fit and get back doing things I loved.

“I’ve been given a second chance and don’t want to waste the days.”

Charity Director for the Fife Health Charity, Mark McGeachie, said: “I would like to thank Niall for his extremely kind and generous donation, and offer my congratulations on such an incredible fundraising achievement.

“Niall’s donation will be put to good use.”

