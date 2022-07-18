Inspirational Fife man Niall battled back from Covid and a three-month coma to raise £25,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife man Niall Williams was a fit and active person with no underlying health issues when he caught Covid.

But despite being healthy, the Dalgety Bay man was hit hard by the virus.

So much so, he ended up being hospitalised and in a coma for 95 days.

Two years on, Niall is still recovering but tells us:

What it was like to wake up having lost three months of his life

How he spent a further three months in rehabilitation

How his charity fundraiser helped him recover and thank the NHS in June.

Niall’s health journey began when he had to be hospitalised.

The 48-year-old explains: “It was the end of March 2020, right at the the beginning of when Covid hit the UK.

“Unfortunately, I got it, and because of the impact of it, got blue-lighted by ambulance into the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“As far as I was concerned it came on quickly.”

In a coma to tackle Covid

The Explorer Scout Leader suffered multiple complications because of the virus.

Doctors took the decision to put him into an induced coma, that lasted a staggering 95 days, while they fought to save him.

Niall says: “Three months later, I came out of the coma. It was so surreal, it really was.

“I was flabbergasted, I still am.

“The nurse asked me ‘do you know where you are?’ and I knew I was in hospital.

“But when she says ‘do you know what date it is?’ in my head, it was March.

“When she told me it was June, I couldn’t compute that. I still can’t.

“When I came out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) I’d lost 40 kilos of body mass and I had muscle wastage.

“I also had to deal the complications of being in a coma.”

The complications of being in the coma meant a lack of mobility and inability to do basic tasks.

Niall had to go to the Sir George Sharp Unit at the Cameron Hospital to undergo a range of specialised rehabilitation therapies.

“I had to learn how to walk, talk and eat again.

“That in itself is surreal – mentally I knew how to do it, but physically I couldn’t.

“But I took it day by day, listened and did what the experts told me.

“I’m quite a strong-willed person, I pushed myself to do the extra work and I looked forward all the time.

‘Wanted to get my life back’

“They had pencilled me in to be in there for six months, but I managed to be out in three.

“I wanted to go back to my wife and get my life back.

“The day I came out, an ambulance brought me home.

“All my scouts had lined the streets, put up bunting and banners.

“It was very, very emotional.”

Once Niall was settled and felt strong enough, he knew he wanted to give something back and a special challenge was born.

He adds: “I challenged myself and friends to do something relating to the number of days I spent in ICU.

“I challenged myself to walk 95 miles in 95 days.”

Challenge 95 begins

“This was a real challenge for me, as when I left hospital, I was unable to walk unaided.

“I also wanted to do something that would help me appreciate just how long 95 days is.”

Niall wasn’t alone in taking up the challenge.

Family, friends, neighbours, fellow Scouts and others of all ages were inspired to help fundraise.

The creative and ingenious challenges ranged from completing the Five Ferry Challenge to cycling 95 miles.

Others completed a daily drawing for 95 days, chopped off 9.5cm of hair to donate to a wig charity and learned to tie 95 knots.

One of Niall’s favourite challenges was a pledge by his three-year-old niece to jump into 95 different puddles in a month.

It turned out to being particularly challenging given that May 2021 was uncharacteristically dry for Scotland!

But the massive fundraising efforts of Niall, his family and friends was well worth it – and raised a staggering £25,444 for the Fife Health Charity.

The money will benefit the Intensive Care Unit and the Physiotherapy Department in the Victoria Hospital, along with the Sir George Sharp Unit.

And Niall was awarded a Scouting Gallantry award from Tim Peak and Bear Grylls to celebrate his achievements.

Niall adds: “I owe my life to the NHS. I could so easily not be here – so it’s made me more determined to get fully fit and get back doing things I loved.

“I’ve been given a second chance and don’t want to waste the days.”

Charity Director for the Fife Health Charity, Mark McGeachie, said: “I would like to thank Niall for his extremely kind and generous donation, and offer my congratulations on such an incredible fundraising achievement.

“Niall’s donation will be put to good use.”