Did Kirkcaldy crystal therapy help me recharge? We put new treatment to the test

By Cara Forrester
July 17 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 17 2022, 1.32pm
Will crystal therapy give a boost?

We all lead busy lives and taking time to relax and recharge is more important that ever.

When I heard that a new crystal therapy was available in Kirkcaldy, I decided to check it out.

I wanted to find out how it would make me feel – so what were the results after I put it to the test?

Llana Crystal Spirit is a Signature Treatment at Llana Holistic Spirit.

Owner and therapist Llana Reekie describes it as the “ultimate in crystal therapy and the only treatment like it in Scotland”.

Llana offers her own crystal therapy signature treatment.

After I arrived at her calm and welcoming therapy space at John Smith Business Centre in Kirkcaldy, Llana conducted a detailed consultation before we began.

She explains: “It’s important to do this with every client as it means I can tailor the therapy to suit your needs.”

It made me feel like I was in safe hands and that she was listening to what I wanted from it.

What happened before the crystal therapy?

After the consultation, I was taken to the heated therapy bed and asked to choose a crystal which I would hold in my hand for the treatment.

I was drawn to the blue lace agate – which Llana explained was linked to the throat chakra.

Llana’s crystal therapy bed is stunning and has seven Vogel quartz crystals above it shaped to a kabbalah shape – that is, cut and polished to 12 sides.

A light is passed through them to release energy directly to your body’s chakra points.

Llana demonstrates the crystal therapy.

The light in each is a different colour, to represent each chakra point on the body.

Llana also placed a variety of individual crystals on my body’s chakra points.

The final touch was a beautiful rose quartz eye mask before the therapy began.

The one-hour treatment is delivered whilst you’re fully clothed and comfortably relaxed on the therapy bed.

Llana also uses her crystal singing bowl for sound therapy, did a guided meditation with me and performed reflexology on my feet.

How did the crystal therapy make me feel?

I’ve had reiki in the past and I’d describe the crystal therapy as similar in many ways.

It made me feel relaxed but not sluggish, calm and at peace.

It was a lovely experience to lie under a rainbow of crystal energy too.

A rainbow of crystal energy.

Llana is highly trained in reflexology, so this was an added brilliant bonus.

Reflexology is a complementary therapy based on the theory that different points on the feet, lower legs, hands, face and ears correspond with different areas of the body.

Llana used her thumb and fingers to apply pressure to my feet and talked to me extensively afterwards about what she’d observed.

She recommended ways I could aid my wellbeing including giving me information and literature to take away, and recommended I follow her blog too.

One to try for a recharge

It was the first time I’d tried reflexology and I found it relaxing.

The information on promoting sleep and what I can do to help myself at home was really useful too.

For the first time in weeks, my feet felt as light as air and I walked out feeling rejuvenated. And I slept so well that night!

The wealth of treatments included in this therapy make it very reasonably priced at £60.

It’s definitely one to try for anyone who needs to recharge.

