Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Ava Nicol, 16, goes from kidney failure to Kiltwalk hero

By Cheryl Peebles
July 25 2022, 11.24am
Ava and mum Sharon Howie will tackle the Dundee Kiltwalk 2022. Pictures by Steven Brown/DCT Media.
Kidney failure at the age of 14 saw Ava Nicol spend much of her teenage years in hospital.

But despite suffering the heartache of a failed transplant and now having to undergo daily home dialysis, the 16-year-old has bravely signed up to Dundee Kiltwalk 2022.

Ava, from Kirkcaldy, is to take on the 11-mile Big Stroll along with hundreds of other Kiltwalk Heroes.

With mum Sharon Howie, aunt Jennifer Howie and one-year-old cousin Lois Waddell in her buggy, she is doing the challenge to raise money for the Kidney Kids Scotland charity.

Ava was diagnosed with end stage kidney failure in May 2019.

Her dad Scott Nicol donated a kidney and she underwent a transplant in November that year. Sadly, the transplant failed and the kidney had to be removed the following January.

Ava also suffered sepsis, and when not in hospital was travelling from Fife to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow three times a week for dialysis.

I’ve been through a lot in the past few years and Kidney Kids have made my stays in hospital a bit easier.”

Ava Nicol, 16

Her illness also saw her lose time at school at Kirkcaldy High School and Ava was unable to spend as much time with friends as she would like, affecting her mental health.

Despite her own troubles and struggling to walk far, Ava, wants to help Kidney Kids Scotland support other children with renal and urology illness.

The charity supported her and her family while she was in hospital and helped them to buy what they need so she could start home dialysis.

Ava, soon to be a Fife College student, said: “No person should have to go through kidney problems alone so giving back means the world to me.

“I’ve been through a lot in the past few years and Kidney Kids have made my stays in hospital a bit easier, and also provided funds to buy essential equipment to allow me to do home dialysis.”

Ava Nicol and mum Sharon Howie have been through a lot together – and will take on The Big Stroll as a team.

Ava suffered a urinary infection as a baby and had problems with her kidneys throughout childhood, but Sharon said the escalation to full blown kidney failure in 2019 “just happened so fast”.

While Ava’s physical health has improved and treatment is going well, Sharon says the trauma of the last three years, the isolation and her continued dependence on dialysis have taken their toll mentally.

Her teenage years were spent mostly in hospital, so it’s been really difficult for her.”

Mum Sharon Howie

She said: “As a teenager, it has seriously impacted Ava’s mental health. She struggles with confidence because of what has happened.

“Her teenage years were spent mostly in hospital, so it’s been really difficult for her.

“As a family, it’s been extremely difficult trying to accept what’s happened to her.”

It was Ava’s idea to do the Kiltwalk. Sharon admitted they will both find the miles a real challenge.

But she said: “As well as raising money for charity I think doing it will also benefit our mental health.”

Team Kidney Beans – as Ava, Sharon, Jennifer and Lois call themselves – aim to raise as much as they can for Kidney Kids Scotland.

