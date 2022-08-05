Dundee trainee on visa issue that could worsen Tayside and Fife’s GP crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee trainee on visa issue that could worsen Tayside and Fife’s GP crisis

By Cara Forrester
August 5 2022, 5.53am
A shortage of GPs is a national issue.

A shortage of GPs across Tayside and Fife is causing concern but could potential visa issues see some doctors forced to leave the area?

Medical union BMA Scotland says some international doctors training here may have to return home due to current visas and sponsorship rules.

So what’s the issue? And what are Scottish Government plans to tackle the situation?

We speak to Dundee-based trainee Eric Fung, one of those who is affected.

Sponsorship rules and visa problems could further impact the GP crisis in Tayside.

BMA Scotland says the problem affects some GP trainees who wish to remain working and living in Scotland following their training.

‘I now have a home in Dundee’

Eric Fung is a second-year GP trainee in Dundee.

He says he could potentially lose his right to remain working in the UK when he completes his training next year.

He was granted his current visa – called a tier 2 – when he entered his GP training in August 2020.

Eric may be forced to leave.

He explains: “Seven years ago, I came to Edinburgh as a transfer student from Malaysia to continue my clinical training.

“After I graduated from medical school and completed foundation training in Edinburgh, I moved to Dundee to pursue my postgraduate specialty training in General Practice.

“I now have a home in Dundee and I wish to work and live here once I complete my GP training.”

‘I could lose the right to remain’

In order for him to work without restriction as a non-UK citizen, Eric will need Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

Options to remain in Scotland might be limited.

To be eligible to apply, he has to have held his tier 2 visa for at least five years.

But even when he completes his GP training next year, he will still be two years short.

“In other words, I could lose the right to remain in this country once I am a qualified GP.”

Unless he is able to find a practice that offers visa sponsorship, his options to remain in Scotland as a GP will become extremely limited.

Ryehill GP surgery to close
Dundee’s Ryehill surgery was forced to close due to an inability to recruit doctors.

He adds: “I’m given only a two-week grace period after completion of training to find a practice that can sponsor me to remain in Scotland for at least another two years on my visa.

“Currently, there aren’t many practices which do this.

“There is already a significant number of international medical graduates in Scotland facing similar issues, so I will have to compete with them for visa-sponsoring practices.

“It’s a very real possibility I may have to leave Dundee, or even Scotland, to look for jobs.”

‘We’re desperately short as it is’

Blairgowrie GP and chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee Dr Andrew Buist says Eric’s story is a huge concern.

“We know there are many others out there affected by this too. We’re desperately short of GPs as it is.

Dr Andrew Buist.

“The last thing we need is to be in a position where fully qualified clinicians are being left with no choice but to leave Scotland because of an issue with the terms and conditions of their visa.”

He says the BMA propose the Scottish Government creates fellowship posts for those trainees affected.

That would mean they could work as qualified GPs in Scotland while remaining employed and sponsored by NHS Education for Scotland (NES).

BMA is making a proposal to the government.

He adds: “Any practice finding it hard to recruit a GP should consider applying to become a visa sponsor.

“This will ensure these much-needed doctors are not forced to leave Scotland.

“A full-time GP trainee spends three years learning about the local healthcare service and the population.

We need more GPs.

“It would be a great loss to the community if the locally trained trainee had to leave – particularly in those already hard-to-recruit areas.”

‘Looking at ways to expand’

A Scottish Government spokesperson says visas are a matter for the Home Office, but it is continuing to press the UK Government on these issues.

It also said it is in dialogue with NES on potential for fellowship sponsorship.

An initial meeting will take place on August 11.

It added: “International Medical Graduates are vital to our health service.

“We are looking at ways to expand the Fellowship Sponsor Scheme to keep them delivering for Scottish patients.”

