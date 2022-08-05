Covid Scotland: Are Tayside and Fife cases going up or down this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Are Tayside and Fife cases going up or down this week?

By Saskia Harper
August 5 2022, 12.30pm
What are case numbers like across Tayside and Fife this week?
What are case numbers like across Tayside and Fife this week?

Covid cases across Tayside and Fife are once again on the decline in all four local regions, as numbers continue to fall across Scotland.

Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, and Fife all saw a decrease in case numbers this week.

Fife saw the largest drop, with case numbers falling by 29%. The area saw 530 people test positive between July 23 and 29 compared with 739 the week before.

Cases in Perth and Kinross saw a decrease of 23.7%, with 212 people confirming a positive test last week. The week before saw 257 people test positive.

Dundee during lockdown.

In Dundee, there was a decrease of 17%, with 219 people testing positive across the city last week. In the previous week, 263 people tested positive.

And Angus saw a drop of 15.1% in case numbers. There were 157 positive cases across the area, compared with 184 the week before.

What is happening in Scotland?

Last week, Scotland’s Covid numbers decreased from one in 15 people testing positive in the week ending July 14, to one in 19 between July 15 and 21.

This week, Office for National Statistics figures show case numbers are once again falling.

One in 20 Scots tested positive between July 22 and 28.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 260,800, meaning 4.95% of the population tested positive between the same time period.

In England, one in 25 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 30 in Wales and one in 17 in Northern Ireland.

It means for the second week running, Scotland no longer has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Will I be getting another Covid vaccine?

With case numbers across Scotland continuing to decline, it seems this Covid wave may be starting to slow.

In preparation for a potential wave later in the year, and to keep those most vulnerable to severe Covid safe, the Scottish Government is offering some people another booster vaccine.

Public Health Scotland announced it will no longer publish death and hospitalisation rates by jabbed and unjabbed - understood to be amid concerns about anti-vaccine campaigners
Photo by Yosuke Tanaka/AFLO/Shutterstock.

Those eligible include:

  • residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults
  • frontline health and social care workers
  • all adults aged 50 years and over
  • people aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including those who are pregnant
  • anyone aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression
  • carers aged 16 to 49 years.

If you’re eligible for a booster dose later this year, you don’t have to do anything.

Letters to those who are highest priority will be sent out in September, advising of an appointment date and location.

More information on how and when you’ll get your booster vaccine will be available in due course.

Covid Scotland: Why haven’t I had the virus yet?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]